Global D2C Ethnic Wear Brand 'Shobitam' Celebrates 4 Glorious Years of Continued Success and Growth

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global D2C ethnic wear brand Shobitam, founded by Aparna & Ambika with a deep sense of purpose and big bold vision to democratize ethnic fashion globally commemorates its 4th year anniversary. Launched on the same day as Women's Day, the brand through its unique fashion concept has over the last 4 years adorned the wardrobes of tens of thousands of fashion forward customers in over 40 countries who love to infuse traditional with the contemporary. Shobitam has successfully grown to become one of the fastest-growing D2C ethnic fashion brands. They have consistently focused on innovating with new designs and ideas to make Indian weaving accessible and elegant. Their journey started with just 20 products that were listed on Etsy1, and today they have over 2000+ products available on their website by closely working with over 540+ weavers across 19 cities in India.

Aparna and Ambika, Co-founders of Shobitam. The latest collections at Shobitam promise to bring together trend and tradition, and are absolute must-haves!

Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder, Shobitam said, "We are extremely proud and grateful to everyone who has put their trust in Shobitam and showered us with immense love. Shobitam has made great strides and has big plans for this year, and none of this would be possible without the support of our artisanal community and customers. We are looking to expand, with many more product offerings in the pipeline, and have a few interesting offerings planned for the upcoming wedding season and kids collections in the coming months. We are in discussions with similar category brands about expanding our product offerings and bringing the best of the best under one roof."

Shobitam is goal-driven to make ethnic wear available and affordable worldwide. They sell an experience of ethnicity that is personal to every Indian with the nostalgia and the feel of an ethnic wear brand. They recently collaborated with BITS Pilani to open Shobitam Centre for Women Entrepreneurship and acquired fashion brand 'House of Blouse' as part of its expansion strategy. The brand recently took home 3 awards in the apparel & fashion category: India Fashion Forum 2023 Excellence in Women's Wear, Most Admired D2C brand in Women's Apparel & Fashion & Retail Startup Award organised by Retailers Association of India.

About Shobitam: Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is building a world-class ethnic fashion brand that is elegant, affordable, and available globally. Powered by a passion for fashion, an interest in designing them, and a drive to make them available to all, Shobitam's mission is to help people look good, do good and feel good. Working closely with weavers across India, Shobitam designs unique collections and makes a difference in their lives with deep impact. They sell through their global online platform to tens of thousands of customers across 40+ countries, offering beautiful selections with quality, prices, and 5-star service! Customer Obsession is at the core of Shobitam's experience and you can see it reflected in their 7000+ 5 Star Customer Reviews. https://shobitam.com

