The report profiles 337 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agropur Cooperative

- Arla Foods amba

- Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

- Danone

- Dean Foods Company

- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited



DAIRY PRODUCTS MCP-2211 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Fluid Milk

Milk Powder

Butter

Cheese

Ice Creams

Yogurt

Cream



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Current and Future Analysis

Churning Out New Opportunities

Summary of Opportunities and Growth Markets

Growth Drivers

Developing Countries in the Spotlight

China and India to be at the Forefront of the Global Dairy Products Industry

Trends Shaping the Industry



2. MARKET DYNAMICS & TRENDS

Futures Markets - A Forthcoming Phenomenon in Dairy Trade

Global Fluid Milk Volume Consumption Rises

Yogurt Functional Benefits & Unique Flavors Gain Popularity

Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential

New Products Boost Market Prospects

3-D-Printing of Dairy Products: Technology of the Future

GanedenBC30 Addresses the Issue of Probiotics to Survive Pasteurization

Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders

Increasing Milk Powder Prices Open New Avenues for Processors

Changing Eating Habits

Change in Traditional Meal Configuration

Snacking Around

Spurt in Fast Food Restaurants

Waning of Home Cooking

Rise in Dining Out of Home and Trial of Foreign Foods

Fruit Juices & Carbonated Beverages: Tough Competition for Flavored Milks

Healthy Eating Versus Indulgence

Organic Dairy Products Gain Prominence

Corporate Strategies: An Overview

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand

globalDairyTrade - A Means to Tackle Volatility

Increase in Functionality

Spread of Umbrella Branding

Improving Storage of Dairy Products

Whey Rides on Changing Perceptions

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Table 1: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Table 2: Global Household Final Consumption Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Household Final Consumption Expenditure Per Capita for Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Table 4: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dairy Products Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials

Table 6: Millennial Population in Select Countries in Thousand (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. DAIRY PRODUCTS INDUSTRY - SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Milk

Key Snapshots

Global Fluid Milk Market Overview

World Milk Production Poised for Growth

Fluid Milk Production & Consumption Statistics

Table 7: World Milk Production by Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Buffalo Milk, Cow Milk, Goat Milk, Sheep Milk and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Cow Milk Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2013-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Milk Producing Countries

Table 9: World Leading Cow Milk Producing Countries (2016-2018E): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Ukraine and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Leading Cow Producing Countries (2016-2018E): Fluid Milk - Cow Numbers in Thousand Heads for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Ukraine, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Milk Consuming Countries

Table 11: World Leading Cow Milk Consuming Countries (2016-2018E): Consumption Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Milk Market (2017E): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Litres) by Select Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Trends/Growth Drivers

Emerging Markets and Packaged Milk: Key Growth Drivers

Flavored Milk: Still the Favorite

Organic & Other Value Added Milk Make Cash Registers Ring

Growing Consumer Preference for Packaged White Milk

Increasing Demand for Ultra High Temperature Processed Milk

Soymilk as Milk Alternative

Milk Powder

Current and Future Analysis

Production and Consumption

Table 13: World Whole Milk Powder (WMP) Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2013-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Leading Whole Milk Powder (WMP) Producing Countries (2016-2018E): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Brazil, China, European Union, and New Zealand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Leading Whole Milk Powder (WMP) Consuming Countries (2016-2018E): Consumption Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Algeria, Brazil, China, European Union, and Indonesia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Nonfat Dry Milk Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2013-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Leading Nonfat Dry Milk Producing Countries (2016-2018E): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Brazil, European Union, India, New Zealand, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Leading Nonfat Dry Milk Consuming Countries (2016-2018E): Consumption Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for China, European Union, India, Mexico, Russia, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exports and Imports

Table 19: Leading Exporting Countries in the Global Whole Milk Powder Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Exports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Australia, Belarus, European Union, Mexico, and New Zealand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Leading Importing Countries in the Global Whole Milk Powder Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Algeria, Brazil, European Union, Indonesia, Russia, Venezuela, United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Butter

Current and Future Analysis

Production and Consumption

Table 21: World Butter Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2013-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Leading Butter Producing Countries (2016-2018E): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Belarus, Canada, European Union, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Ukraine, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Global Butter Consuming Countries (2016-2018E): Consumption Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Butter Market (2017E): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for Australia, Belarus, Canada, EU-28, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Ukraine, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exports and Imports

Table 25: Leading Exporting Countries in the Global Butter Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Exports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Belarus, European Union, India, New Zealand, Ukraine, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Leading Importing Countries in the Global Butter Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Canada, European Union, Mexico, Russia, and Taiwan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cheese

Current and Future Analysis

Global Market for Cheese Powders

Production and Consumption Scenario

Table 27: World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2013-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Leading Cheese Producing Countries (2015-2017E): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, European Union, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cheese Consumption

Table 29: World Leading Cheese Consuming Countries (2015-2017E): Consumption Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, and United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Global Cheese Market (2017E): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Cheese Trade

Table 31: Leading Exporting Countries in the Global Cheese Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Exports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Argentina, Australia, Belarus, European Union, New Zealand, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Importing Countries in the Global Cheese Market (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Exports Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Australia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Marketing Strategies in the Offing

Organic Cheese Grow in Popularity

Ice Creams

Global Ice Cream Market - An Overview

Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Creams Gaining Popularity

Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice Creams Market

Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth

Ice Cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products

Innovations Drive the Ice Cream Market

Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar

Major Players

Table 33: World Leading Ice Cream Manufacturers (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for General Mills Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Nestlé S.A., Unilever and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Ice Cream Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Category for Artisanal, Frozen Yogurt, Impulse Ice Cream, and Take-Home (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Yogurt

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Table 35: Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kilograms) of Yogurt for Select Countries: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Global Yogurt Market by Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Conventional and Pro/Pre-Biotic Yogurt Categories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players

Table 37: Leading Yogurt Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone, Yakult, General Mills, Nestle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Yogurt Trade

Table 38: World Exports of Yogurt (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Imports of Yogurt (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends

Fat Reduction - A Key Challenge for Product Developers

Probiotic Products - Beneficial for Children's Health

Table 40: Annual Household Spend on Probiotics in Asia (2017E): Unfurling the Market Potential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Leading Probiotics Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Share for Chr Hansen, Danisco, Danone, Nestle, Yakult, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Probiotic Yogurt Brands and their Bacterial Strains

Biotechnology Improves Functional Profile of Yogurt

Manufacturers Use Health as Positioning Strategy

Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Global Players

Table 42: Leading Dairy Companies in the World (2016): Dairy Turnover (US$ Billion) for Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, Dean Foods, Fonterra, Friesland Campina, Lactalis , Nestle, Saputo, and Yili (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Dairy Product Manufacturers and their Presence in Key Dairy Segments

Consolidation Activity in the Dairy Market

M&A Activity in the Dairy Products Industry: 2017-2014



5. DAIRY PRODUCTS TRADE SCENARIO

Table 43: World Exports of Dairy Spreads (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Imports of Dairy Spreads (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING DYNAMICS

Distribution

Retail Distribution

Growth of Grocery Multiples

Discount Merchandisers

Convenience Stores/CTNs/Kiosks

Doorstep Delivery

A Peek into the Distribution Dynamics of the Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Purchasing Trend

Retailer Strategies



7. DAIRY PRODUCTS - AN OVERVIEW

A. Milk

Milk Processing

Pasteurization and Homogenization

Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT)

Flavored Milk

Cultured Milk

B. Milk Powders

Instant Milk Powders

Importance of Milk in the Diet

Table 45: Conversion of Whole Milk (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vital Lactic Acid Bacteria Used in the Dairy Industry

Presence of Calcium in Dairy Products

Standards Applied in Differentiating/ Classifying Milk

US

International

Kinds of Milk

Fluid Whole Milk

Reduced Fat/Low Fat Milk

Fat-Free Milk

Nonfat Dry Milk

Flavored Milk

Specialty Milk

Reduced Lactose Milk

Imitation and Substitute Milks

Certified Milk

Organic Milk

Evaporated Milk

Condensed Milk

Cultured Milk

Nutrient Content of Milk

Table 46: Composition of Whole, Semi-Skimmed and Skimmed Milks (per pint/568ml)

C. Butter

Significance of Butter

Key Features to Consider

Manufacturing Process & Types of Butter

Clarified Butter

D. Cheese

Art of Cheese Making

1) Milk Preparation

2) Starter Culture

3) Coagulation of Milk

4) Removal of Moisture from Curd

5) Texturing of Curd

6) Milling and Salting

7) Molding, Pressing, and Hooping

8) Maturing

Classification of Cheese

Cottage Cheese

Varieties

Plain Cottage Cheese

Low Fat Cottage Cheese

Dry Curd Cottage Cheese

Baker's Cheese/Pot/Hoop Cheese

Flavored Cottage Cheese

Process Cheese

Nutritional Information

Table 47: Calories, Milk fat and Nutrient Value per ½-cup Serving

E. Yogurt

Introduction

Stirred Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Recommended Compositions for Yogurts:

Commercial Varieties of Yogurt

F. Cream

Table 48: Types of Cream and their Fat Content - Clotted Cream, Double Cream, Whipping Cream, Sterilized Cream, Cream or Single Cream, Sterilized Half Cream, and Half Cream (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cream Kinds by Homogenization

Half Cream and Single Cream

Whipping Cream

Creams by Butterfat Content

Clotted Cream

Whipping and Double Cream

Sterilized Cream

Half cream

Extra Thick Double Cream

Aerosol Cream

Soured Cream

Varieties of Sour Cream

Acidified sour cream

Sour half-and-half

Acidified sour half-and-half

G. Ice Cream

Production Process

Different Varieties of Ice cream

H. Other Dairy Products

Whey

Composition

Uses

Cultured Dairy Products

Buttermilk



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Megmilk Snow Brand to Unveil sakeru Cheese in Taiwan

Nestlé India Launches Blueberry Greek Yoghurt and Greek Style Curd

Mengniu Introduces New Deluxe Milk Spoonable Yoghurt in China

Mars Chocolate Launches M&M'S® Ice Cream Bars

Bertolli to Unveil New Range of Block Butters

Tesco Rolls Out Vegan Cheese Range

Ashgrove Cheese Unleashes 4 New Ashgrove Branded Cheeses

MADE Introduces Rokeby Farms Quark Yoghurt in Australia

Mother Dairy Fruit and VegeTable Rolls Out Dailycious Milk Portfolio in Kolkata

Shaken Udder to Unveil YogOaty High Protein and Healthy Range of Kids Pouches

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Releases Amul Memory Milk

Arla Foods Introduces Three New Snack-Sized Cheese Varieties

Fonterra Co-operative Group Rolls Out MoveMax in Indonesia

The a2 Milk Company Unveils a2 Milk® Line of New Chocolate Milk

Ben & Jerry's Introduces Three New Ice Cream Flavors

Stonyfield Launches Whole Milk Drinkables and Double Cream Yogurt

Tillamook County Creamery Association Offers Shredded Cheese Products

Snoqualmie Ice Launches Super-Premium Organic Craft Ice Cream Line

Lezzetli Mediterranean Ice Cream Unveils Chewy Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's Unveils Individual Handheld Slices of Ice-Cream

Tillamook County Creamery Association Launches Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek Yogurt

Danone Rolls Out Greek Yogurt in India

Fonterra Unveils Upline UHT Milk Products Range in China

Arla Introduces New Range of Quark Cheese Products

Fonterra Introduces Children's Yogurt with Low Sugar Levels

Arla Introduces Arla Farmers Milk

Gujarat Co-operation Milk Marketing Federation Rolls Out Pouch Milk

Lotito Foods Unveils Folios™

Arla Introduces Big Yogs

Malta Dairy Releases Lactose Free Fresh Milk & Light Yogurt

Swizzels Develops Parma Violets Cheese

Blue Bell Rolls Out Cookie Two Step

Arla Foods Releases Arla Farmers Milk

Patanjali Introduces More Dairy Products

FARMI Launches Pure-Pak® Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjaženka

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Rolls Out Peak 456

Mother Dairy Introduces Cow Milk Variant

Arla Foods Unveils Naifu Cheese

Arla Foods Unveils Arla Protein Cottage Cheese

Connage Highland Dairy Unveils Dunlop Cheese

Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Cheese

Fage Rolls Out Yoghurt with Sweet & Savoury Toppings

Minioti Introduces Premium Ice Creams

Saputo Rolls Out Stella® Fresh Mozzarella

Friendly's Ice Cream & Pop Tart Unveil New Ice Cream Sandwiches

Danone Releases Light & Free

Nestlé India Rolls Out Nestlé a+ Grekyo

Mother Dairy Introduces Nolen Gur-Flavoured Ice Cream

General Mills Releases Häagen-Dazs

Sargento Launches Cheese Snack Bites

Unilever Releases 17 New Frozen Treats

China Ingredients Roll Out NZMP Gold Skim Milk Powder

Arla Releases Arla Skyr

Unilever Australia Introduces Flora with Butter & Bertoli with Butter

Parmalat Rolls Out Cottage Cheese Range

Perfetti Van Melle & Unilever Launch Individually Wrapped Ice- Creams

Patanjali Unveils Indian Cow's Milk Powder

Al Ain Dairy Introduces Camelait Brand Camel Milk Ice Cream & Powdered Milk

Stonyfield Launches Yogurts & New Whole Milk Offerings

Fonterra Unveils Anchor Milk with Extended Shelf Life

Arla Releases Range of Cream & Fresh Cheese

The Collective Unveils Three New Luxury Range Yoghurts

Unilever Rolls Out Twister, Feast, Cornetto and Magnum

Tillamook & Bob's Red Mill Develop Six Varieties of Farmstyle Greek Yogurt

Bel Group's Laughing Cow Rolls Out Creamy Asiago Cheese & Cheese Dippers

Danone Releases Ready-To-Eat Custard

Amul Develops Lactose-Free Milk

Amul Rolls Out Poly-Pack Milk

Amul Releases Super-Premium Range of Ice Cream

Yuengling's Unveils Cinnamon Churro & Three New Ice Cream Flavours

Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Strips

Primula Unveils HeaTable Cheese Dips

Lantmännen Unibake Introduces Cheese Swirl

Crystal Farms Rolls Out Bacon Cheddar Cheese

Fonterra Releases Anchor Kids' Golden Milk

FrieslandCampina Unveils Optiwell

Arla Rolls Out Arla Protein Drinks & Flavoured Milk

Land O'Lakes Launches LAND O LAKES® European Style Butter

Crave Brothers Unveils Three New Cheese Selections

Müller Wiseman Dairies Introduces Butter in 250g Packs

Creambell Rolls Out Maxxum Mini

Müller Develops Butter Packs

Arla Develops Arla Big Milk

Arla Introduces Arla® Skyr

Unilever Rolls Out New Ice Cream Lines

Sartori Unveils Citrus Ginger BellaVitano

Parmalat Introduces Galbani Fresh Mozzarella and Mascarpone

Ben & Jerry's Unveils Three New Flavours of Milk-And-Cookie Ice Creams



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Agropur Cooperative Snaps Up Agrifoods International Cooperative's Interest in Ultima Foods

Unilever to Divest Spreads Business to KKR

Unilever to Takeover Weis Australian Ice Cream Business

Lactalis to Acquire Omira

Virtus Nutrition and Dairy.com Forms My Dairy Dashboard Joint Venture

PepsiCo India Holdings Ventures into the Indian Dairy Market

LAG Holding Acquires Two Companies Operating in the US Dairy Sector

Dean Foods Company and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Enters into a Strategic Collaboration

Heritage Foods Acquires Dairy Business of Reliance Retail

Danone Takes Over WhiteWave

La Vaquita Holding Announces Acquisition of Cheese Companies in Chile

Saputo to Acquire Full Ownership of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory

Agropur Cooperative Acquires Assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services

Amul Inks Partnership with Amazon

Lactalis Snaps Up Fromagerie E. Graindorge

Cowgirl to Merge with Swiss Dairy Food

Friendly's Ice Cream Divests its Retail Ice Cream & Manufacturing Business

Lactalis to Acquire Dairy Business of Anik Industries

Parmalat Acquires Fonterra's Yogurt & Dairy Dessert Business

Ornua Snaps Up Ambrosia Dairy

Grupo LALA Enters into an Agreement with Laguna Dairy

Arla to Form a Join Joint Venture with Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Opens Distribution Facility

Muller Plans to Close its Production Plants

Blue Bell Creameries to Expand Distribution Area

Amul Opens a Manufacturing Facility at Rohtak

Friesland Campina to Expand Dairy Operations in China

Arthur Schuman Announces a New Name Schuman Cheese

Dairy Crest Sells Dairies Operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group

General Mills Takes Over Carolina

Godrej Agrovet Takes Over Controlling Stake in Creamline Dairy

Parmalat Snaps Up Tamar Valley Dairy from Fonterra

YASHILI to Acquire Dumex China

Dairy Farmers of America to Acquire DairiConcepts

Saputo Snaps Up Woolwich Dairy

Century Park Takes Over Mikawaya

Warrnambool Takes Over Everyday Cheese

Murray Goulburn Takes Over Tasmanian Dairy

Agropur Acquires Sobeys Dairy Manufacturing Facility & Certain Assets

Royal Frieslandcampina Forms a Join Joint Venture with China Huishan Dairy

Fonterra Enters into a Partnership with Faffa Foods

Pepsico to Exit Joint Venture with Müller Quaker

Lion Opens Production Plant

Agropur Closes StBrunodeMontarville Production Plant

Bongrain Renames as SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy

Meiji Opens a New Ice Cream Production Plant in China

Unilever Opens Ice-Cream Manufacturing Unit in Africa



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agropur Cooperative (Canada)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (USA)

Danone (France)

Dean Foods Company (USA)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Groupe Lactalis SA (France)

Parmalat S.P.A. (Italy)

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (India)

Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)

SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada (Argentina)

Saputo, Inc. (Canada)

Savencia Fromage & Dairy (France)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Unilever NV (The Netherlands)



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dairy Products Market by Product Segment

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluid Milk by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Fluid Milk by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluid Milk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Milk Powder by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Milk Powder by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Milk Powder by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Butter by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Butter by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Butter by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cheese by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Cheese by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Cheese by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice Cream and Related Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Ice Cream and Related Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Ice Cream and Related Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yogurt and Related Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Historic Review for Yogurt and Related Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Yogurt and Related Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cream by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: World Historic Review for Cream by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: World 14-Year Perspective for Cream by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

The US Dairy Sector - A Mature Market

Cheese Dominates the US Dairy Sector

Per Capita Consumption of Dairy Products

Table 73: The US Per Capita Consumption of Select Dairy Products: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dairy Farming Overview

Table 74: Number of Dairy Plants in the US for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Success Factors

Ice Cream Sales to Continue Growth

Organic and Natural Dairy Products Continue to Attract More Consumers

New Sweeteners Make a Mark

New Flavors Find Way into Dairy Products

Flavors in Select Dairy Products Segment

Production Scenario

Table 75: The US Dairy Products Production (2016 & 2017E): Production Volume (in Thousand Pounds) for Butter, Cheese (excluding Cottage Cheese), Cottage Cheese Cream, Sour Cream, Yogurt (Plain & Flavored) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Review of Select Dairy Product Segments

Milk

Milk Production in the US

Table 76: The US Cow Milk Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: The US Milk Production by Leading Milk Producing States (2017E): Volume Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for California, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends

rBST Free Milk: A Lucrative Point of Differentiation

Milk Consumption Trends in North America

Surplus Organic Milk Drives Product Innovation

Popularity of Pasteurized Milk Increases

Children - At the Core of Milk Consumption

Flavored Milk - Undergoing a Revolution

Powdered Milk Demand Surges in the US

Fermented Products

Skimmed Milk

Competitive Landscape

Table 78: The US Refrigerated Low Fat/Skim Milk Market by Leading Brands (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Dean Food's Dairy, Hiland, Hood, Hood Lactaid, Horizon Organic, Organic Valley, Prairie Farms, Private label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cream

Table 79: The US Sour Cream Market by Leading Players (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Daisy Brand, H.P. Hood, Kemps, The Kraft Heinz Company, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Butter

Table 80: The US Butter Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Trends for Butter

Leading Brands

Table 81: The US Refrigerated Butter Market by Leading Brand (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Breakstone's, Cabot, Challenge Butter, Crystal Farms, Kerrygold, Land O'Lakes, Tillamook, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: The US Margarine/Spread/Butter Blends Market by Leading Brand (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Blue Bonnet, Earth Balance, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light, Imperial, Land O' Lakes, Parkay, Shedd's Country Crock, Smart Balance, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cheese

Market Overview

Cheese Consumption on the Rise

Pricing Scenario

Major Trends in the Cheese Market

Natural, Low-Fat Cheese Gains Popularity

Advertising Pushes Up Cheese Visibility

Domestic Substitutes (Artisan) Competes with EU PDO Cheeses

Growing Demand Drives Innovation in Artisan Cheese Marketing

Camel Cheese: The New Fad

Growing Popularity of Specialty/Exotic Cheese

Snacking Drives Cheese Sales

Flavored Cheese Finds Favor Among Consumers

Production Scenario

Table 83: The US Cheese Production by Type (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Production Volume (in Thousand Pounds) for American Types (Cheddar and Other American Types), Blue and Gorgonzola, Brick, Cream and Neufchatel, Feta, Gouda, Hispanic, Italian Types (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Ricotta, Romano and Other Italian Types), Muenster, Swiss, and Other Types (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: The US Italian Cheese Market by Type (2015 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta, Romano, and Other Italian Varieties (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: The US Cheese Market by State (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Production Volume (in Thousand Pounds) for California, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and Other States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: The US Cottage Cheese Production by Type (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Production Volume (in Thousand Pounds) for Curd, Creamed and Low Fat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

An Overview of Various Cheese Types

Cottage Cheese

Processed Cheese

Hard Cheese

Soft Cheese

Competitive Landscape

Table 87: The US Natural Slice Cheese Market by Leading Brand (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Belgioioso, Boar's Head, Borden, Crystal Farms, Kraft, Kraft Cracker Barrel, Sargento, Tillamook, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: The US Natural Chunk Cheese Market by Leading Brand (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Belgioioso, Boar's Head, Cabot, Cacique Rancehro, Crystal Farms, Kraft, Kraft Cracker Barrel, Laughing Cow Mini BabyBel, Tillamook, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: The US Natural Shredded Cheese Market by Leading Brand (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for American Heritage, Borden, Crystal Farms, Kraft, Kraft Philadelphia, Sargento, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ice Cream

Market Overview

Production and Consumption Scenario

Table 90: The US Regular Ice Cream Production Volume (2012-2016) in Thousand Gallons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: The US Frozen Products Production by Category (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Production Volume (In Thousand Gallons) for Ice Creams (Regular Ice Cream, Low-fat Ice Cream, and Non-Fat Ice Cream), Frozen Yogurt, Sherbet, Water and Juice Ices, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: The US Per Capita Consumption of Regular Ice Cream in Pounds (2014-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional Flavors Dominate the Ice Cream Market

Competitive Landscape

Table 93: The US Ice Cream Market by Leading Vendors (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Blue Bell Creameries, Good Humor/Breyers, Nestlé Dreyer's IceCream, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Brands

Table 94: The US Ice Cream Market by Leading Brands (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ben and Jerry's, Blue Bell, Breyer's, Dreyer's/Edy's Grand, Dreyer's/Edy's Slowchurned, Häagen-Dazs, Talenti, Turkey Hill, Wells Blue Bunny, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Yogurt

Table 95: Leading Yogurt Brands in the US (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown (Value Sales) for Chobani, Danone, Yoplait, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nutritional Profile and Convenience Bolster Yogurt Products Demand

Greek-Style Yogurt - The New Growth Buzzword

Greek Yogurt Market Outlook

Product Innovations and Investments to Propel Demand for Frozen Yogurts

Low Consumption - Enormous Growth Opportunities

Health Benefits Boost Demand for Yogurt Drinks

Innovative Products Driving Sales

Yogurt Flavors - Expanding Range

Competitive Landscape in the Dairy Products Market

A Consolidating Market

Private Label - Growing in Significance

Retail Sector

Export-Import Trade Scenario

Dairy Export Incentive Program

Exports Statistics

Table 96: The US Exports of Fermented Milk Products (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: The US Exports of Cheese and Curd (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Million by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: The US Exports of Milk/Cream (Concentrated/Powdered) (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Million by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: The US Exports of Butter, Dairy Spreads and Other Fats and Oils Derived from Milk (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: The US Exports of Yogurt (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: The US Exports of Ice Cream and Other Edible Ice (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Million by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports Statistics

Table 102: The US Imports of Fermented Milk Products (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: The US Imports of Cheese and Curd (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Million by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: The US Imports of Milk/Cream (Concentrated/Powdered) (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: The US Imports of Butter, Dairy Spreads and Other Fats and Oils Derived from Milk (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: The US Imports of Yogurt (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: The US Imports of Ice Cream and Other Edible Ice (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: The US Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: The US 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Canadian Dairy Industry- An Overview

Table 111: Canadian Dairy Market (2012-13 to 2016-17): Breakdown of Number of Farms, Number of Cows (Thousand), and Milk Production (Million Kg Butterfat) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Canadian Milk Production by Province (2015-16 & 2016-2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health Concerns Promote Consumption of Low-Fat Dairy Products

An Expanding Canadian Organic Dairy Industry

Table 113: Certified Organic Milk Production (in Hectolitres) and Number of Farms in Canada (2011/12 to 2015/16) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Canadian Organic Milk Production (2015/16): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Efficient Supply Chain Management of Dairy Industry

Dairy Genetics

Quality and Safety

Production Scenario

Table 115: Production of Select Dairy Products in Canada (2016-2018E): Annual Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Cow Milk, Cheese, and Butter (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Per Capita Consumption of Dairy Products

Table 116: Per Capita Consumption of Select Dairy Products in Canada in Litres: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Review of Select Product Segments

Cheese

Table 117: Cheese per Capita Consumption in Canada by Type (2016): Per Capita Consumption in Kg for Cheddar Cheese, Specialty Cheese, Cottage Cheese, Processed Cheese, and Butter (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Canadian Cheese Market by Category: Distribution of Cheese by Moisture Content for Firm Cheese, Semi-Soft Cheese, Soft Cheese, Hard Cheese, Blue-Veined Cheese, and Fresh Cheese (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluid Milk

Table 119: Fluid Milk Sales in Canada by Select Category (in Thousand Litres) for the Years 2014-2017 (Jan-Nov) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Butter

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Consumer Demand for Traditional Options to Support Ice Cream Production Industry

Strategic Locations of Plants

Regulatory Environment

Milk Sharing Quota System

Distribution

Export & Import Scenario

Exports

Table 120: Canadian Exports of Fermented Milk Products (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ by Destination Country

Table 121: Canadian Exports of Milk/Cream (Concentrated/Powdered) (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Canadian Exports of Cheese and Curd (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Canadian Exports of Butter, Dairy Spreads and Other Fats and Oils Derived from Milk (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ by Destination Country

Table 124: Canadian Exports of Yogurt (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Exports Value in US$ by Destination Country

Imports

Table 125: Canadian Imports of Fermented Milk Products (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ by Country of Origin

Table 126: Canadian Imports of Milk/Cream (Concentrated/Powdered) (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ by Country of Origin

Table 127: Canadian Imports of Cheese and Curd (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Canadian Imports of Butter, Dairy Spreads and Other Fats and Oils Derived from Milk (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Canadian Imports of Yogurt (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Imports Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Canadian Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 133: Japanese Dairy Production by Select Product Type (2014 - 2016): Production Volume for Butter, Cream, Whole Milk Powder, Prepared Milk Powder and Skim Milk Powder in Thousand Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Japanese Milk Production in Thousand Tons (2013- 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Japanese Ice Cream Production in Kilo Liters (2013 - 2017 (Jan-Aug)) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Review of Select Segments

Fluid Milk

Megmilk Snow Brand Emerges as a Leading Player

Yogurt

Competition

Cheese

Major Trends

Artisanal Cheese in Vogue

Innovative Marketing: A Road Widely Travelled

Rising Consumption of Wine Boosts Cheese Demand

Calcium Consumption Benefits Boost Dairy Demand

Freshness Pervades Milk Market

Coffee Drives Cream

Changing Tastes Mark the Cheese Sector

Competition

Megmilk Snow Commands Dominating Value Share

Ice Cream

Premium Ice Cream Products to Drive Growth

Trade Scenario

Table 136: Japanese Imports of Butter (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Japanese Imports of Cheese (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Environment

Labeling Requirements

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 138: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Japanese Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Drinking Milk Products

Consumption Patterns

Market Intervention Measures

Western Europe Presents Huge Opportunities for Dairy Operators

Table 141: Western European Yogurt Market by Leading Player (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Danone, General Mills, Muller, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Landscape

Review of Select Dairy Product Segments

Fluid Milk

Table 142: Cow Milk Production in the European Union in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Fluid Milk Consumption in the European Union in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Abolition of Milk Quota System

Milk Policy Reforms Underway

Cheese

Table 144: Cheese Production and Consumption in the European Union in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: European Cheese Market (2016): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exports and Imports

Table 146: Cheese Exports and Imports in the European Union in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Butter

Table 147: Butter Production in the European Union in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: EU Butter Exports and Imports in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: European Butter Market (2016): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) by Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 150: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: European Historic Review for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: European 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: European Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: European 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Dairy Products Consumption: Affected by Changing Food Habits

Healthy & Enriched Products to Drive Demand

French Dairy Goes the Organic Way

Review of Select Dairy Product Segments

Fluid Milk

Changing French Lifestyles Diminishes Consumption of Drinking Regular Milk

Key Trends Impacting the Milk Market

Cheese

Key Trends Impacting the Cheese Market

Cheese Types

Groupe Lactalis Retains Leading Position

Cream & Butter

Ice Cream, Yogurt & Chilled Desserts

Yoghurt Continues to Lose Market Share

Competitive Landscape

Chilled Dairy-based Desserts Facing Tough Time

Major Players in the Dairy Products Market

Private Label Benefits from Low Brand Loyalty

Product launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 156: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: French Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: French 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Germany Catches Up with Organic Wave

Review of Select Dairy Product Segments

Fluid Milk

Butter

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Cheese

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 159: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: German Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: German 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Cheese Garners a Larger Pie

End of Milk-Quota Regime Brings Tough Times to Milk Producers

Private Label Bolsters Presence

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Parmalat S.p.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 162: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Italian Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Low Milk Production in the UK Dairy Market

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials Affect Cheese and Butter Production

Dairy Goes the Organic Way

Growth Drivers

Analysis by Segment

Milk

Long Life (UHT) Milk Gaining Popularity

Lactose-intolerant Consumers Push Goat Milk Sales

Cheese

Market Performance

Cheddar Cheese - A Favored Variety

Cheese as A Sandwich Filling

Cheese Witnesses Intense Price War among Brands and Private Label

Ice Cream Market

Frozen Yogurt Enjoys Strong Gains over Expense of Ice Cream

Yogurt Market

Entry Barriers for Yogurt and Other Dairy Products Market

Butter

Cream

Competitive Scenario in the UK Dairy Market

Private Label Penetration in Dairy Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 165: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: The UK Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Analysis by Segment

Fluid Milk

Drinking Milk Products to Continue Downward Trajectory

Mercadona Continues to Maintain Lead

Cheese

Cheese Benefits from Strong Demand for Value-Added References

Butter

Yogurt

Functional Yogurts Witness Higher Sales

Economic Recovery to Benefit Yoghurt Products

B.Market Analytics

Table 168: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Spanish Historic Review for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Milk Market in Russia

Table 171: Cow Milk Production in Russia in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Number of Cows in Thousand Heads in Russia for the Years 2016 to 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Flavored Milk Market in Russia Expands

Economic Slowdown Impacting Russia's Cheese Market Growth

Impulse Ice Cream Key Driver of Russia's Frozen Desserts and Ice Cream Market

Yogurt Market in Russia

Production and Consumption Scenario

Table 173: Russian Dairy Production by Select Product Type (2016 & 2017): Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for Fluid Cow Milk, Cheese and Curd, Butter and Anhydrous Milkfat , Skimmed Milk Powder , Whole Milk Powder (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports Statistics

Table 174: Russian Imports of Cheese and Curd (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 175: Russian Imports of Butter (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 176: Russian Imports of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Russian Imports of Whole Milk Powder (WMP) (2015 & 2016): Breakdown of Imports Volume in Metric Tons by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 178: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by Product Segment - Fluid Milk, Milk Powder, Butter, Cheese, Ice Cream and Related Products, Yogurt and Related Products, and Cream Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

