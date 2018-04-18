Global Dairy Products Strategic Market Report 2018-2024: Leading Players are Nestle, Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Saputo, Dean Foods, and Yili

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dairy Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Fluid Milk

Milk Powder

Butter

Cheese

Ice Cream and Related Products

Yogurt and Related Products

Cream.

The report profiles 337 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agropur Cooperative ( Canada )

) AMUL ( India )

) Arla Foods amba ( Denmark )

) Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Danone ( France )

) Dean Foods Company ( USA )

) Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited ( New Zealand )

) Groupe Lactalis SA ( France )

) Parmalat S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Meiji Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nestle SA ( Switzerland )

) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada ( Argentina )

) Saputo, Inc. ( Canada )

) Savencia Fromage & Dairy ( France )

) The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Unilever NV ( The Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Current and Future Analysis

Churning Out New Opportunities

Summary of Opportunities and Growth Markets

Growth Drivers

Developing Countries in the Spotlight

China and India to be at the Forefront of the Global Dairy Products Industry

Trends Shaping the Industry



2. MARKET DYNAMICS & TRENDS

Futures Markets

A Forthcoming Phenomenon in Dairy Trade

Global Fluid Milk Volume Consumption Rises

Yogurt Functional Benefits & Unique Flavors Gain Popularity

Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential

New Products Boost Market Prospects

GanedenBC30 Addresses the Issue of Probiotics to Survive Pasteurization

Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders

Increasing Milk Powder Prices Open New Avenues for Processors

Changing Eating Habits

Change in Traditional Meal Configuration

Snacking Around

Spurt in Fast Food Restaurants

Waning of Home Cooking

Rise in Dining Out of Home and Trial of Foreign Foods

Fruit Juices & Carbonated Beverages: Tough Competition for Flavored Milks

Healthy Eating Versus Indulgence

Organic Dairy Products Gain Prominence

Corporate Strategies: An Overview

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand

globalDairyTrade

A Means to Tackle Volatility

Increase in Functionality

Spread of Umbrella Branding

Improving Storage of Dairy Products

Whey Rides on Changing Perceptions

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Dairy Products Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials



3. DAIRY PRODUCTS INDUSTRY

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

MILK

Key Snapshots

Global Fluid Milk Market Overview

World Milk Production Poised for Growth

Fluid Milk Production & Consumption Statistics

Leading Milk Producing Countries

Cow Numbers in Thousand Heads for India, European Union, Brazil, United States, China, Russia, Mexico, New Zealand, Ukraine, and Argentina (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Milk Consuming Countries

Market Trends/Growth Drivers

Emerging Markets and Packaged Milk: Key Growth Drivers

Flavored Milk: Still the Favorite

Organic & Other Value Added Milk Make Cash Registers Ring

Growing Consumer Preference for Packaged White Milk

Increasing Demand for Ultra High Temperature Processed Milk

Soymilk as Milk Alternative

MILK POWDER

Current and Future Analysis

Production and Consumption

Exports and Imports

Butter

Current and Future Analysis

Production and Consumption

Exports and Imports

Cheese

Current and Future Analysis

Global Market for Cheese Powders

Production and Consumption Scenario

Cheese Consumption

World Cheese Trade

New Marketing Strategies in the Offing

Organic Cheese Grow in Popularity

Ice Creams

Global Ice Cream Market

An Overview

Artisanal Ice Creams Gaining Popularity

Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice Creams Market

Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth

Ice Cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products

Innovations Drive the Ice Cream Market

Major Players

Yogurt

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Per Capita Consumption

Leading Players

World Yogurt Trade

Key Market Trends

Fat Reduction

A Key Challenge for Product Developers

Probiotic Products

Beneficial for Children's Health

Biotechnology Improves Functional Profile of Yogurt

Manufacturers Use Health as Positioning Strategy

Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Global Players

Leading Dairy Product Manufacturers and their Presence in Key Dairy Segments

Consolidation Activity in the Dairy Market

M&A Activity in the Dairy Products Industry: 2016-2014



5. DAIRY PRODUCTS TRADE SCENARIO



6. DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING DYNAMICS

Distribution

Retail Distribution

Growth of Grocery Multiples

Discount Merchandisers

Convenience Stores/CTNs/Kiosks

Doorstep Delivery

A Peek into the Distribution Dynamics of the Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Purchasing Trend

Retailer Strategies



7. DAIRY PRODUCTS - AN OVERVIEW

A. Milk

Milk Processing

Pasteurization and Homogenization

Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT)

Flavored Milk

Cultured Milk

B. Milk Powders

Instant Milk Powders

Importance of Milk in the Diet

Vital Lactic Acid Bacteria Used in the Dairy Industry

Presence of Calcium in Dairy Products

Standards Applied in Differentiating/ Classifying Milk

US

International

Kinds of Milk

Fluid Whole Milk

Reduced Fat/Low Fat Milk

Fat-Free Milk

Nonfat Dry Milk

Flavored Milk

Specialty Milk

Reduced Lactose Milk

Imitation and Substitute Milks

Certified Milk

Organic Milk

Evaporated Milk

Condensed Milk

Cultured Milk

Nutrient Content of Milk

C. Butter

Significance of Butter

Key Features to Consider

Manufacturing Process & Types of Butter

Clarified Butter

D. Cheese

Art of Cheese Making

1) Milk Preparation

2) Starter Culture

3) Coagulation of Milk

4) Removal of Moisture from Curd

5) Texturing of Curd

6) Milling and Salting

7) Molding, Pressing, and Hooping

8) Maturing

Classification of Cheese

Cottage Cheese

Varieties

Plain Cottage Cheese

Low Fat Cottage Cheese

Dry Curd Cottage Cheese

Baker's Cheese/Pot/Hoop Cheese

Flavored Cottage Cheese

Process Cheese

Nutritional Information

E. Yogurt

Introduction

Stirred Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Recommended Compositions for Yogurts:

Commercial Varieties of Yogurt

F. Cream

Cream Kinds by Homogenization

Half Cream and Single Cream

Whipping Cream

Creams by Butterfat Content

Clotted Cream

Whipping and Double Cream

Sterilized Cream

Half cream

Extra Thick Double Cream

Aerosol Cream

Soured Cream

Varieties of Sour Cream

Acidified sour cream

Sour half-and-half

Acidified sour half-and-half

G. Ice Cream

Production Process

Different Varieties of Ice cream

H. Other Dairy Products

Whey

Composition

Uses

Cultured Dairy Products

Buttermilk



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Arla Introduces Arla Farmers Milk

Gujarat Co-operation Milk Marketing Federation Rolls Out Pouch Milk

Lotito Foods Unveils Folios

Arla Introduces Big Yogs

Malta Dairy Releases Lactose Free Fresh Milk & Light Yogurt

Swizzels Develops Parma Violets Cheese

Blue Bell Rolls Out Cookie Two Step

Arla Foods Releases Arla Farmers Milk

Patanjali Introduces More Dairy Products

FARMI Launches Pure-Pak Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjaenka

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Rolls Out Peak 456

Mother Dairy Introduces Cow Milk Variant

Arla Foods Unveils Naifu Cheese

Arla Foods Unveils Arla Protein Cottage Cheese

Connage Highland Dairy Unveils Dunlop Cheese

Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Cheese

Fage Rolls Out Yoghurt with Sweet & Savoury Toppings

Minioti Introduces Premium Ice Creams

Saputo Rolls Out Stella Fresh Mozzarella

Friendly's Ice Cream & Pop Tart Unveil New Ice Cream Sandwiches

Danone Releases Light & Free

Nestl India Rolls Out Nestl a+ Grekyo

Mother Dairy Introduces Nolen Gur-Flavoured Ice Cream

General Mills Releases Hagen-Dazs

Sargento Launches Cheese Snack Bites

Unilever Releases 17 New Frozen Treats

China Ingredients Roll Out NZMP Gold Skim Milk Powder

Arla Releases Arla Skyr

Unilever Australia Introduces Flora with Butter & Bertoli with Butter

Parmalat Rolls Out Cottage Cheese Range

Perfetti Van Melle & Unilever Launch Individually Wrapped Ice -Creams

Patanjali Unveils Indian Cow's Milk Powder

Al Ain Dairy Introduces Camelait Brand Camel Milk Ice Cream & Powdered Milk

Stonyfield Launches Yogurts & New Whole Milk Offerings

Fonterra Unveils Anchor Milk with Extended Shelf Life

Arla Releases Range of Cream & Fresh Cheese

The Collective Unveils Three New Luxury Range Yoghurts

Unilever Rolls Out Twister, Feast, Cornetto and Magnum

Tillamook & Bob's Red Mill Develop Six Varieties of Farmstyle Greek Yogurt

Bel Group's Laughing Cow Rolls Out Creamy Asiago Cheese & Cheese Dippers

Danone Releases Ready-To-Eat Custard

Amul Develops Lactose-Free Milk

Amul Rolls Out Poly-Pack Milk

Amul Releases Super-Premium Range of Ice Cream

Yuengling's Unveils Cinnamon Churro & Three New Ice Cream Flavours

Nuestro Queso Releases Oaxaca Shredded Strips

Primula Unveils Heatable Cheese Dips

Lantmnnen Unibake Introduces Cheese Swirl

Crystal Farms Rolls Out Bacon Cheddar Cheese

Fonterra Releases Anchor Kids' Golden Milk

FrieslandCampina Unveils Optiwell

Arla Rolls Out Arla Protein Drinks & Flavoured Milk

Land O'Lakes Launches LAND O LAKES European Style Butter

Crave Brothers Unveils Three New Cheese Selections

Mller Wiseman Dairies Introduces Butter in 250g Packs

Creambell Rolls Out Maxxum Mini

Mller Develops Butter Packs

Arla Develops Arla Big Milk

Arla Introduces Arla Skyr

Unilever Rolls Out New Ice Cream Lines

Sartori Unveils Citrus Ginger BellaVitano

Parmalat Introduces Galbani Fresh Mozzarella and Mascarpone

Ben & Jerry's Unveils Three New Flavours of Milk-And-Cookie Ice Creams

Saputo Cheese Releases Seven New Cheese Items & Enhancements for Nikos

Amul Introduces Amul Crme Rich

Unilever Rolls Out MAGNUM Infinity Ice Cream Bars

Hagen-Dazs Develops Tomato-Cherry & Carrot-Orange Flavours Ice Creams

Mikawaya Releases Five New Ice Cream Flavors

HP Hood Introduces Cottage Cheese with Two New Flavours

Hindustan Unilever Unveils Magnum Ice Creams

FAGE Rolls Out Three New Flavours of Fruyo Greek Yoghurt

Hagen-Dazs Launches Ice Creams in Two New Flavours



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lactalis Snaps Up Fromagerie E. Graindorge

Cowgirl to Merge with Swiss Dairy Food

Friendly's Ice Cream Divests its Retail Ice Cream & Manufacturing Business

Lactalis to Acquire Dairy Business of Anik Industries

Parmalat Acquires Fonterra's Yogurt & Dairy Dessert Business

Ornua Snaps Up Ambrosia Dairy

Grupo LALA Enters into an Agreement with Laguna Dairy

Arla to Form a Join Joint Venture with Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Opens Distribution Facility

Muller Plans to Close its Production Plants

Blue Bell Creameries to Expand Distribution Area

Amul Opens a Manufacturing Facility at Rohtak

Friesland Campina to Expand Dairy Operations in China

Arthur Schuman Announces a New Name Schuman Cheese

Dairy Crest Sells Dairies Operations to Mller UK & Ireland Group

General Mills Takes Over Carolina

Godrej Agrovet Takes Over Controlling Stake in Creamline Dairy

Parmalat Snaps Up Tamar Valley Dairy from Fonterra

YASHILI to Acquire Dumex China

Dairy Farmers of America to Acquire DairiConcepts

Saputo Snaps Up Woolwich Dairy

Century Park Takes Over Mikawaya

Warrnambool Takes Over Everyday Cheese

Murray Goulburn Takes Over Tasmanian Dairy

Agropur Acquires Sobeys Dairy Manufacturing Facility & Certain Assets

Royal Frieslandcampina Forms a Join Joint Venture with China Huishan Dairy

Fonterra Enters into a Partnership with Faffa Foods

Pepsico to Exit Joint Venture with Mller Quaker

Lion Opens Production Plant

Agropur Closes StBrunodeMontarville Production Plant

Bongrain Renames as SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy

Meiji Opens a New Ice Cream Production Plant in China

Unilever Opens Ice-Cream Manufacturing Unit in Africa

Parmalat Takes Over Longwarry Food Park

Agropur to Acquire Dairy Processing Assets of Davisco

Agropur to Acquire Assets of Northumberland Dairy

Dairytown to Merge with Agropur

Parmalat Takes Over Harvey Fresh

Dairylea to Merge with Dairy Farmers of America

Saputo Wins Majority Control in Warrnambool

Dairy Farmers of America Snaps Up Oakhurst Dairy

Groupe Lactalis Takes Over Tirumala Milk

First Milk Enters into a Partnership with Adams Food

Agropur Inks an Agreement with Sobeys



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 337 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 415)



The United States (153)

(153) Canada (12)

(12) Japan (12)

(12) Europe (139)

(139) France (13)

(13) Germany (32)

(32) The United Kingdom (17)

(17) Italy (21)

(21) Spain (7)

(7) Rest of Europe (49)

(49) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (78)

(Excluding Japan) (78) Latin America (11)

(11) Africa (2)

(2) Middle East (8)

