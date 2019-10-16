Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Report 2018-2027: Introduction of Genetically Modified Starter Culture Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Nature, Product Type, Function, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy starter culture market accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027.

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are deliberately added to milk to initiate and carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions. It is used in the production of fermented milk products such as cheese, kefir, and yogurt. The rapid growth in the dairy processing industry coupled with upsurge demand for fermented dairy beverages are the key factors boosting the growth of dairy starter culture market globally.



However, stringent government regulations in North America and Europe are projected to hamper the dairy starter culture market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing production and consumption of dairy products in the Asia Pacific region is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the dairy starter culture market players in the coming future.



The global dairy starter culture market is bifurcated on the basis of product type into buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others products. The cheese segment accounted for the largest share in the global dairy starter culture market. Dairy starter culture play a very important role in the cheese production process. High production and consumption of cheese in developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific is projected to propel the growth of the dairy starter culture market.



The growth of the dairy industry is driving the growth of the dairy starter culture market. As the dairy industry has become an important part worldwide, and thus, the demand for starter culture is growing at a faster pace over the past few years. The dairy industry is flourishing in the developed and developing countries such as the UK, Turkey, New Zealand, France, Russia, Germany, Brazil, China, India, and the United States.



The overall growth in the production of dairy products and growing demand for dairy-based products is anticipated to boost the demand for the dairy starter culture globally. For instance, India is among the largest producer of dairy and dairy products globally. The dairy industry in India has made remarkable progress in terms of utilizing the available technologies.



The dairy starter culture is used on a large scale in the manufacturing process of kefir, yogurt, sour cream, butter cheese, and other fermented milk products. The starter is added to the milk products during the manufacturing process and is allowed to grow there under controlled conditions. The primary function of the starter culture is the conversion of lactose and other sugars in milk to lactic acid.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Dairy Starter Culture Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Dairy Starter Culture Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Dairy Processing Industry

5.1.2 Upsurge Demand For Fermented Dairy Beverages

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.2 Strict Growth Condition

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Production and Consumption of Dairy Products in Asia Pacific Region

5.3.2 Rising Health Awareness in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Genetically Modified Starter Culture

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Dairy Starter Culture- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Overview

6.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Mesophilic Bacteria

7.4 Thermophilic Bacteria



8. Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Analysis - By Nature

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Breakdown, By Nature, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Single Strain Type

8.4 Multi Strain Type



9. Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Analysis - By Product Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Buttermilk

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Cultured Buttermilk Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cheese

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Cheese Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4.3 Brie

9.4.4 Camembert

9.4.5 Mozzarella

9.4.6 Cheddar

9.4.7 Gouda

9.4.8 Emmental

9.4.9 Others

9.5 Ripened Butter

9.6 Sour Cream

9.7 Yogurt



10. Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Analysis - By Function

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Dairy Starter Culture Market Breakdown, By Function, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Acid Production

10.4 Flavor Production

10.5 Others



11. Dairy Starter Culture Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.2 Corporate Communication

12.3 Strategy And Business Planning

12.4 Product News



13. Company Profiles

BDF Natural Ingredients S.L.

Biolacter, Inc

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CSK food enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.

Dohler Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Lallemand Inc.

LB Bulgaricum

Sacco System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv12i2





