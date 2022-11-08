Global Dancewear Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Ballet Makers, Bloch International, Bullet Pointe and Flo Dancewear Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dancewear Market By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dancewear market was valued at $1,089.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,689.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Dancewear is a type of apparel and footwear that is available in many different colors, fabrics, fabrics, sizes, and styles that are ideal for a certain range of dance genres. Dancewear consists of dance outfits that are designed for different dance genres and are worn especially for dance events and concerts. Itis designed to suit aesthetic demands while also increasing involvement in the dance being performed.

Fashion trends have developed, and various new designs of dancewear and fabrics have been manufactured to meet consumer demands. Dancewear includes skirts, tights, arm warmers, dance belts, dance shoes, legwarmers, pointe shoes, leotards, unitards, tutus, shorts, pants, and shirts. Premium materials used to produce dancewear include chiffon, satin, fake fur, sequins, stretch lace, nylon, spandex, velvet, and georgette. The major purpose of choosing premium textiles is to provide comfort, flexibility, and an enhanced appearance to the dancewear.

Consumers' daily schedules have become hectic over the years, necessitating a lifestyle change to tackle the daily chores. The lifestyle change is negatively impacting the health of people and is becoming a major cause of health concerns such as obesity and cardiovascular illness. The response to this aforementioned problem is to adapt a healthy lifestyle by initiating dance and dancing activities. To address such issue, companies are coming up with promotion to adapt dancing activities in an individual's daily life. Moreover, manufacturers are launching new clothing in different sizes for every individual to target every audience.

Digital traceability has evolved as a means of assisting garment manufacturers in combating counterfeiting, demonstrating their environmental and ethical credentials, and differentiating themselves in a competitive industry. Through providing each product a distinct digital identity-a digital twin-its whole life cycle can be tracked on the unchangeable blockchain, from raw material to development &sale, and ultimately resale &recycling, based on the demands of the brand.

Supply chains are notorious for their complexity, with a wide network of manufacturers, storage, transportation depots, communication routes, and logistic providers, all of which manage their databases and operations. Blockchain connects the garment supply chain to a real-time data stream, replacing distributed data with a single, digital ledger viewable to all authorized stakeholders. This enables merchants to create more client supply chains that place a premium on verification and trust. Therefore, blockchain technology is expected to increase the sales of authentic dancewear products and boost the growth of the dancewear market.

Players operating in the global dancewear market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their dancewear market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ballet Makers, Inc, Bloch International, Bullet Pointe, LLC, Flo Dancewear Pty. Ltd, Grishko Dance S.R.O, Onward Holdings Co., Ltd., Provins Business Co. Ltd., Revolution Dancewear, LLC, SF Dancegear Waterloo, and Wearmoi Dancewear.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: DANCEWEAR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Bodywear

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Footwear

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Accessories

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DANCEWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Theatres

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Concerts

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Entertainment Industry

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DANCEWEAR MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Men

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Women

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Children

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DANCEWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Online Channels

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: DANCEWEAR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 PROVINS BUSINESS CO., LTD

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 REVOLUTION DANCEWEAR, LLC

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 SF DANCE GEAR

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 WEAR MOI DANCEWEAR

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 BALLET MAKERS, INC

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 BLOCH INTERNATIONAL

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 BULLET POINTE, LLC

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 FLO DANCEWEAR PTY. LTD.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 GRISHKO DANCE S.R.O.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 ONWARD HOLDINGS CO. LTD

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p84y4

