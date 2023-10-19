Global Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Darbepoetin Alfa Market Offers a Range of Products, Including Aranesp and More

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) market is expected to grow from $5.25 billion in 2022 to $5.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) market is expected to reach $6.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) is a medication used to treat anemia brought on by chemotherapy and chronic kidney disease. It helps the bone marrow make more red blood cells.

Darbepoetin alfa, which includes products like Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp, and others, plays a vital role in the treatment of anemia, particularly in the context of chronic diseases. Anemia is characterized by a shortage of red blood cells in the body, and darbepoetin alfa serves to stimulate the production of these cells.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise, and this trend is expected to drive the growth of the darbepoetin alfa market. Chronic diseases are long-term illnesses that can worsen over time and persist for three months or more. Darbepoetin alfa is employed in the treatment of various chronic diseases, including chemotherapy-induced anemia in cancer patients.

For example, according to the National Library of Medicine in January 2023, the number of individuals aged 50 and older in the United States with at least one chronic condition is projected to surge by 99.5%, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. This substantial increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver of the darbepoetin alfa market.

The darbepoetin alfa market encompasses the sale of products like Aranesp SureClick, Aranesp Albumin Free, and Aranesp Singleject. The values presented in this market are "factory gate" values, representing the worth of goods sold by the creators or manufacturers, either to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end consumers. These values also encompass any related services offered by the goods' creators.

Product innovation is a prominent trend in the darbepoetin alfa market, with major companies adopting new technologies to maintain their market positions. For instance, in February 2023, GlaxoSmithKline Ltd., a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Jesduvroq (daprodustat). Daprodustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, which is a once-daily treatment for anemia resulting from chronic kidney disease in individuals on dialysis for at least four months.

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the darbepoetin alfa market. The regions covered in the darbepoetin alfa report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The countries analyzed in the report encompass Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Major players in the darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) market are

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3SBio Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Dong-A ST Co. Ltd.

Chong Kun Dang Holdings

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Avesthagen Pharma

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Shandong Kexing Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Menagen Pharmaceutical Industries

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Polifarma S.p.A.

