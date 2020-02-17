Global Dark Analytics Industry
Dark Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$959.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 24.2%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$848.3 Million by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$57.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$161.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AvePoint, Inc.; Cohesity Inc.; Commvault Systems, Inc.; Datameer, Inc.; Datumize S.L.; Dell EMC; Esdebe Consultancy Ltd.; Formcept Technologies Inc.; Globanet; IBM Corporation; Komprise; Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.; Micro Focus International PLC; Microsoft Corporation; Quantta Analytics; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Symantec Corporation; Synerscope; Teradata Corporation; Veritas Technologies LLC; Zoomdata Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dark Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dark Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Dark Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Marketing (Business Application) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Marketing (Business Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Operations (Business Application) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Operations (Business Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Finance (Business Application) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Finance (Business Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Human Resources (Business Application) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Human Resources (Business Application) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Travel & Hospitality (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Travel & Hospitality (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Government (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Government (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Telecommunication (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 28: Telecommunication (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dark Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 29: United States Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: United States Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Business Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: United States Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Dark Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Dark Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Dark Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Business Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Canadian Dark Analytics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Canadian Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 41: Japanese Market for Dark Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Dark Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Business
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dark
Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Dark Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 47: Chinese Dark Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Chinese Dark Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Dark Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Business Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Dark Analytics Market by Business
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Chinese Demand for Dark Analytics in US$ Thousand by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Chinese Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dark Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 53: European Dark Analytics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Dark Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Dark Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Dark Analytics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Dark Analytics Market in France by Business
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: French Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Dark Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 66: French Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Dark Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Dark Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Business
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: German Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Dark Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Dark Analytics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Dark Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Italian Dark Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Italian Dark Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Business Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Italian Dark Analytics Market by Business
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Italian Demand for Dark Analytics in US$ Thousand by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Italian Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Dark Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Dark Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Business
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dark Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Dark Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Application: 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Dark Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Dark Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Business
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Business Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Dark Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Dark Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Rest of World Dark Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Dark Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Application for 2019 and
2025
Table 101: Rest of World Dark Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of World Dark Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
AVEPOINT, INC.
COHESITY INC.
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS
DELL EMC
DATAMEER
DATUMIZE S.L.
ESDEBE CONSULTANCY
FORMCEPT TECHNOLOGIES
GLOBANET
IBM CORPORATION
KOMPRISE
LEVI, RAY & SHOUP
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
QUANTTA ANALYTICS
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
SYNERSCOPE
TERADATA CORPORATION
VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES
ZOOMDATA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
