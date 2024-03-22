Global Dark Chocolate Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Multinational Companies Tapping into the Premium Preferences of Consumers, Rising Demand for Ethical Chocolate Practices

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dark Chocolate Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dark Chocolate Market size is expected to reach US$ 104.45 Billion by 2030 from US$ 61.70 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.81% during 2024-2030.

Chocolates are trendy foods in the world and are an essential confectionery item. Chocolates are the favorite of children. It has been traded internationally for decades, mainly from the underdeveloped to the developed world. Chocolates have significant levels of complexity and flavor. It is made from the fruit of the cocoa tree and has uses, such as being used as an ingredient in beverages and various kinds of confectionery. The demand for chocolates, specifically dark chocolate, is high because of its health benefits.

Several ingredients were used for fortification, which include fruits (mulberry, chokeberries, and elderberries), spices (cinnamon), phytosterols, peanut oil, probiotics (in particular Lactobacillus, bacillus spices), prebiotics (inulin, xanthan gum, and maltodextrin), flavonoids, and flavan-3-ols. These fortifications increased the overall antioxidant and vital fatty acid content at the same time as lowering the entire calorie content. Sometimes, fortification changed into done to improve physical properties like viscosity and rheological and overall consumer acceptance by enhancing its bitter flavor.

Market for darkish chocolate has acquired a boost because of the growing interest in health and comfort

The surge in health and wellbeing cognizance and interest has substantially improved the dark chocolate marketplace. With a higher cocoa solids percent as compared to take advantage of chocolate, darkish chocolate is identified for diverse health advantages, including better heart fitness, infection reduction, and antioxidant provision.

Consequently, consumers are more and more turning to dark chocolate as a more fit alternative inside the chocolate spectrum. This shift in choices has pushed a heightened demand for darkish chocolate products, prompting manufacturers to introduce new and modern sorts to fulfill the evolving needs of this increasing market.

Customers are buying pricier chocolates, attracting multinational companies to the global market

Multinational manufactures are increasingly more coming into the worldwide dark chocolate market due to the growing consumer choice for premium sweets. Customers were growing their preference for more high-priced candies, indicating a surge in demand for highend confectioneries. This shift in buyer behavior has triggered companies to pay attention on the top class dark chocolate sector as greater discerning consumers are seeking out unique flavor profiles and multiplied flavor studies. By catering to evolving tastes, organizations goal to capture a bigger marketplace proportion and take benefit of lucrative worldwide dark chocolate market opportunities.

Rising sugar and cocoa price push companies to are searching for opportunity components and packaging alternatives to decrease expenses and offer more inexpensive products

Due to increased sugar and cocoa prices, businesses must keep in mind alternative ingredients and packaging solutions. This strategic shift has led to exploring substitutes for conventional ingredients and adopting sustainable and value-effective packaging to mitigate cost and offer low-cost products to customers. The purpose is to diversify inputs and optimize packaging strategies even as navigating the challenges of risky commodity prices to preserve buyer affordability. By showcasing adaptability, organizations reveal their dedication to handing over cost to customers in changing economics landscapes.

Organic and sustainable products market is anticipated to grow due to multiplied demand

Recently, heightened awareness of meals choices' environmental and ethical implications has led consumers to scrutinize their consumption styles. Dark chocolate, derived from ethically sourced, organic cocoa beans cultivated thru sustainable practices, is gaining recognition. A growing customer desire for clean-label products without synthetic components and preservatives drives this shift.

The demand for awesome dark chocolate is surging as people are trying to find indulgence aligned with their values. This trend signifies a broader motion toward ethically sourced and environmentally conscious meals alternatives, reflecting a conscientious consumer base prioritizing taste and the responsible sourcing of substances in their buying choices.

Company Analysis

1 Nestle S.A.

2 The Hershey Company

3 Mondelez International, Inc.

4 AMUL Industries Pvt Ltd

5 Meiji Holdings Co. ltd

6 Saputo Inc

7 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

8 Hotel Chocolat Group plc

Type - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

1. 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

2. 75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

3. 80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

4. 90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

Application - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

1. Confectionery

2. Functional Food & Beverage

3. Pharmaceuticals

4. Cosmetics

Distribution Channel - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

1. Convenience Stores

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Non-Grocery retailers

4. Others

Country - Market breakup from 25 viewpoints

1. North America

1.1 United States

1.2 Canada

2. Europe

2.1 France

2.2 Germany

2.3 Italy

2.4 Spain

2.5 United Kingdom

2.6 Belgium

2.7 Netherland

2.8 Turkey

3. Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 South Korea

3.5 Thailand

3.6 Malaysia

3.7 Indonesia

3.8 Australia

3.9 New Zealand

4. Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Mexico

4.3 Argentina

5. Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 UAE

5.3 South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6qfik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets