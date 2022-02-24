Global Dark Spirits Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dark Spirits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dark spirits market reached a value of US$ 84.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 122.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.00% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dark spirits refer to distilled liquors that turn darker in appearance with adequate aging in sealed barrels. Some of the commonly available dark spirits include rum, brandy, cognac, bourbon and scotch whiskey and wine. They are produced in distilleries by fermenting sugarcane molasses, barley, corn, wheat and grapes. The spirits are stored in recycled barrels with charred interiors to enhance the taste and color. Dark spirits are also processed with congeners to improve the fermentation process. They are also utilized in the manufacturing of liquor chocolates, candies, sauces and marinades. Moderate consumption of dark spirits can aid in pain management, increasing bone mineral density, preventing common cold and peripheral artery diseases and maintaining warm body temperatures.



Dark Spirits Market Trends:

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing preference for premium craft spirits, especially among the millennials, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Dark spirits are widely served across restaurants, hotels, bars and pubs and combined with exotic flavored juices and sparkling water to provide innovative experiences to the consumers.

Additionally, the advent of online delivery services for alcohol is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Brands and retailers are participating in online promotional campaigns through social media platforms to increase the brand awareness among the consumers. Product manufacturers are also launching clean label dark spirits manufactured using organic, genetically modified organism (GMO)-free, additive-free and naturally sourced ingredients to meet the requirements of health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including significant growth in the spirit tourism industry, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dark spirits market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Whiskey

Rum

Brandy

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On Trade

Off Trade

Breakup by Application:

Bars

Restaurants

Pubs

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings ltd., Bacardi Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo plc, Kirin Brewery Company Limited, LT Group Inc, Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau and Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.).



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global dark spirits market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dark spirits market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dark spirits market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dark Spirits Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Whiskey

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rum

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Brandy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 On Trade

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Off Trade

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Bars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Restaurants

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pubs

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Asahi Group Holdings ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bacardi Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Brown-Forman Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Diageo plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Kirin Brewery Company Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 LT Group Inc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pernod Ricard

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Remy Cointreau

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leh4r3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets