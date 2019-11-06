Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Markets to 2026 by Marketing, Sales, Fraud Detection and Risk, Supply Chain, Process Optimization, Advisory Services, Device Security Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The report on data analytics outsourcing market provides analysis for the period 2016 - 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



The report covers major trends and technologies playing an influential role on the market's growth during the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of the market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global data analytics outsourcing market throughout the mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market.

Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global data analytics outsourcing market.



A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for each segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of the data analytics outsourcing market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global data analytics outsourcing market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and the recent key developments initiated by them in the data analytics outsourcing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview

4.2.1. Key Regional Socio-political-technological Developments and Their Impact Considerations

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Data Analytics Outsourcing

4.4. PESTEL Analysis - Global Data Analytics Outsourcing

4.5. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.6. Ecosystem Analysis - Global Data Analytics Outsourcing

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.1.1. Supply Side

4.7.1.2. Demand Side

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.7.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.8. Regulations and Policies - By Region

4.9. Adoption Analysis: By Enterprise Size

4.10. Pricing model Analysis, by:

4.10.1. Pay-as-you-go

4.10.2. Outcome-based

4.10.3. Project-based

4.10.4. Hybrid

4.11. Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.11.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.11.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2012-2017

4.11.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2017-2026

4.12. Market Outlook

4.13. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.13.1. Data Analytics Outsourcing Concentration Rate

4.13.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.13.1.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions



5. Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2026

5.2.1. Marketing Analytics

5.2.2. Sales Analytics

5.2.3. Fraud Detection and Risk management

5.2.4. Supply Chain Analytics

5.2.5. Process Optimization

5.2.6. Advisory Services

5.2.7. Device Security Solutions

5.2.7.1. Identity Management

5.2.7.2. Access Management

5.2.8. Others

5.3. Market Attractiveness, by Application



6. Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2016-2026

6.2.1. BFSI

6.2.2. IT & Telecom

6.2.3. Healthcare

6.2.4. Retail

6.2.5. Media & Entertainment

6.2.6. Energy & Utilities

6.2.7. Hospitality

6.2.8. Education

6.2.9. Manufacturing

6.2.10. Consumer Packaged Goods

6.2.11. Others (Travel and Logistics, Consulting and Professional Services)

6.3. Market Attractiveness, by Industry



7. Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Overview & Definitions

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2026

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.4. Middle East & Africa

7.3.5. South America

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia Pacific Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix Market Share Analysis, by Company (2016)

13.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2016)

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)



Accenture

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics Ltd.

Genpact Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Mu Sigma, Inc.

Opera Solutions LLC

RSA Security LLC

Sap SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

ThreatMetrix

Wipro Ltd.

ZS Associates, Inc.

