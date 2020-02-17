Global Data Backup and Recovery Industry
Feb 17, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Data Backup and Recovery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%. Data Replication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Data Replication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798288/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$288.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$236.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Data Replication will reach a market size of US$385.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acronis International GmbH; CA Technologies; Commvault Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NetApp, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Unitrends; Veeam® Software AG; Veritas Technologies LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798288/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Backup and Recovery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Backup and Recovery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Backup and Recovery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Data Replication (Software) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Data Replication (Software) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Data Replication (Software) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Data Reduction (Software) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Data Reduction (Software) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Data Reduction (Software) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Data Retention (Software) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Data Retention (Software) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Data Retention (Software) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Media Storage Backup (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Media Storage Backup (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Media Storage Backup (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Application Backup (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Application Backup (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Application Backup (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Email Backup (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Email Backup (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Email Backup (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Backup and Recovery Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the United States
by Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Data Backup and Recovery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Review by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Data Backup and Recovery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Data Backup and Recovery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Backup and Recovery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Data Backup and Recovery Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Data Backup and Recovery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Data Backup and Recovery Market by Software:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Data Backup and Recovery in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Data Backup and Recovery Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Backup and Recovery Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Data Backup and Recovery Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 50: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Europe in US$
Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Data Backup and Recovery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Data Backup and Recovery Market in France by
Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Analysis
by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Data Backup and Recovery Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Data Backup and Recovery Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Data Backup and Recovery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Data Backup and Recovery Market by Software:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Data Backup and Recovery in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Data Backup and Recovery Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Backup and Recovery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Backup and Recovery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Data Backup and Recovery Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Review by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Data Backup and Recovery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Russia by
Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Data Backup and Recovery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 92: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Data Backup and Recovery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Data Backup and Recovery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Review by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Data Backup and Recovery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Data Backup and Recovery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Data Backup and Recovery Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Data Backup and Recovery Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Data Backup and Recovery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 120: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Data Backup and Recovery Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Data Backup and Recovery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Backup and
Recovery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Software for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market
Share Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Data Backup and Recovery in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Data Backup and Recovery Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Data Backup and Recovery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Data Backup and Recovery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Data Backup and Recovery Market by
Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Data Backup and Recovery
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Data Backup and Recovery Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 140: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Data Backup and Recovery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Brazil by
Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Data Backup and Recovery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Data Backup and Recovery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Data Backup and Recovery
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of Latin
America by Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Data Backup and Recovery
Market Share Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Data Backup and Recovery
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Historic
Market by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Data Backup and Recovery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Backup and Recovery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Data Backup and Recovery Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 179: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Israel in US$
Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Data Backup and Recovery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Data Backup and Recovery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Data Backup and Recovery Market by
Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Data Backup and Recovery in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Data Backup and Recovery Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Data Backup and Recovery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 192: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Data Backup and Recovery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Data Backup and Recovery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Data Backup and Recovery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
Share Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Data Backup and Recovery Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Data Backup and Recovery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Data Backup and Recovery Market in Africa by
Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Data Backup and Recovery Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Data Backup and Recovery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Data Backup and Recovery Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Data Backup and Recovery Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACRONIS INTERNATIONAL GMBH
CA TECHNOLOGIES
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS
DELL
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NETAPP
ORACLE CORPORATION
UNITRENDS
VEEAM® SOFTWARE AG
VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798288/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article