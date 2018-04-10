Global Data Catalog Market Forecasts to 2022 Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.2% Driven by Growing Adoption of Self-Service Analytics

The data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 210 million in 2017 to USD 620 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

The generation of large volumes of data is a major factor driving the growth of the data catalog market. To formulate business strategies, organizations need to access right data residing within large volumes of heterogeneous data sources to gain business insights and to enhance the decision-making process. To achieve efficiency across business processes, enterprises need to design and layout a plan of action. This can be done by properly implementing data catalog solutions into operations.

Lack of standardization in data management and data security and privacy concerns are expected to be major restraints for the growth of data catalog market. A predefined set of rules and regulations needs to be considered, while accessing the data. However, emerging economies are witnessing slow digitalization growth. It results in a slow growth rate of the data catalog market in those regions.

The services in the data catalog market include professional services and managed services. The managed services provide all the needed skillsets useful for maintaining and upgrading software, which is a must throughout the data catalog ecosystem. Managed service providers take care of all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global data catalog market during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, massive growth of data generation from all industries in the region, increasing adoption of self-service analytics, and higher development of infrastructure are driving the data catalog market across end-user segments. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities

4.2 Top 3 End-Users

4.3 Data Catalog Market: By Service

4.4 Market: By Solution

4.5 Market: By Deployment Mode



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Self-Service Analytics

5.2.1.2 Data Proliferation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Enterprise Data Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Bi Tools

5.2.3.2 Investments in AI-Enabled Data Catalog Solution

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1.1 Introduction

5.3.1.2 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.3.1.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.1.4 Basel

5.3.2 Data Catalog Market: Use Cases

5.3.2.1 Use Case: Information Services

5.3.2.2 Use Case: BFSI

5.3.2.3 Use Case: Healthcare

5.3.2.4 Use Case: Ecommerce

5.3.2.5 Use Case: Education



6 Data Catalog Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Standalone Solution

6.2.2 Integrated Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Market, By Data Consumer

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Business Intelligence Tools

8.3 Enterprise Applications

8.4 Mobile and Web Applications



9 Market By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Data Catalog Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.5 Research and Academia

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Retail and Ecommerce

10.8 Government and Defense

10.9 Telecom and IT

10.10 Others



11 Data Catalog Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Top Players in the Data Catalog Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Collibra

13.4 Alation

13.5 TIBCO Software

13.6 Informatica

13.7 Alteryx

13.8 Datawatch

13.9 Microsoft

13.10 AWS

13.11 Waterline Data

13.12 Key Innovators

13.12.1 Zaloni

13.12.2 Tamr

