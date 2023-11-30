Global Data Center Accelerators Business Report 2023: With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $351.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$33.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$351.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.1% CAGR and reach US$128.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the CPU segment is estimated at 36.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The data center business has demonstrated resilience amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties. The shift towards digital infrastructure has played a pivotal role in keeping data centers afloat during these trying times. Data centers serve as the foundation for successful digital transformation, and companies have experienced an accelerated pace of change in their digitalization efforts.

The surge in demand for data centers can be attributed to the prevalence of remote working, which has become the new normal. Cloud data centers, with their dynamic scaling capabilities, have been crucial in accommodating the increased remote workforce. Furthermore, the automation of data centers gained significant attention during COVID-19 lockdowns, highlighting their importance as information powerhouses for modern organizations.

Data center accelerators, a key component of data center infrastructure, have seen notable developments. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) lead the data center accelerators market, with the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) segment witnessing high growth. Enterprise inference is identified as the fastest-growing application.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33% CAGR

Developed regions are at the forefront of the global data accelerator market. In terms of competition, various vendors are actively engaged in the FPGA space for data center accelerator design. Intel has made substantial investments in FPGAs, while NVIDIA retains a commanding position in the market. Market players are also intensifying their acquisition efforts to bolster their AI portfolios, reflecting the growing significance of data center accelerators in the evolving digital landscape. Recent market activities indicate the dynamism and competitiveness of this sector.

The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.4% and 29.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for H1 2020

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Accelerators Market: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Data Centers to Increase Storage and Computing Power: Global Volume of Big Data in Data Center Storage (In Exabytes) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market

With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market

Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

Global IoT Device Connections ( in Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters

Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market

