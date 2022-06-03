Global Data Center Accelerators Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2026 - GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.9% over the analysis period.

Accelerators aid in increasing consumer driven data demand and also pave way for enhanced use of artificial intelligence based services. Various applications of data center accelerators include voice recognition, voice search, fraud detection, sentiment analysis, recommendation engines, motion detection and image recognition among others.

Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising demand for enhancing application performance, increasing storage requirements, growing mobile data usage due to rise in the number of applications, and increasing Internet usage. Globally, more and more enterprises are switching to cloud data storage thus increasing demand for data center accelerators.

Another important market growth driving factor has been the increased emphasis on parallel computing in AI-data centers. Increase in ML and neural networks use is therefore significantly contributing to market growth.



GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 43.5% CAGR to reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 45.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Data Center Accelerators market. GPUs help improve data center application performance.

Currently, quite a few companies are offering innovative GPUs for servers helping them meet the high demand for hyperscale and HPC data center workloads. The Tesla T4 GPU of NVIDIA launched in 2018 is an example. It allows hyperscale data centers scale their AI based products and services.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 54.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 55.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.8% and 45.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe lead the global market. The US in particular has the highest data center numbers worldwide.

The market witnesses strong growth in big data traffic and volume because of the hyperscale data centers that are fast emerging. The US data center industry is also growing at a robust pace due to the fast growing IT & telecom industries. Growth in the Asia Pacific market would be attributed mainly to the Chinese and Indian markets that are attracting several major service providers to install cloud based data centers in the countries.

In these countries, the Digital India, Make in India and Made in China governmental initiatives are leading to increased big data analytics, cloud based services and IoT adoption, thus increasing data centers demand and presenting favorable outlook for data accelerators.



FPGA Segment to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2026

FPGAs are pre-built silicon devices which are electrically programmed importantly, after the manufacture, to transform into any digital system. FPGAs have been adopted by many industries due to the numerous benefits offered. They integrate the best aspects of ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and processor based systems. FPGAs also offer faster time-to-market and cheaper solutions for low and medium volume productions, when compared to ASIC.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation

of Change in Digital Transformation Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

COVID-19 Mandated Shift of Companies Towards Remote Work Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate Increase in Remote Working

Automated Data Centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth

Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application

Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market

Competition

Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator Design

Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs

NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position

Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

Achronix Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarifai Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Koixia Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Xilinx

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Accelerators Market

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Data Centers to Increase Storage and Computing Power

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market

Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market

With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market

Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters

Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

