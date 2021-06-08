Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2026

Data center accelerators comprise both hardware and software needed for processing visual data. The accelerators aid in increasing consumer driven data demand and also pave way for enhanced use of artificial intelligence based services. Various applications of data center accelerators include voice recognition, voice search, fraud detection, sentiment analysis, recommendation engines, motion detection and image recognition among others. Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising demand for enhancing application performance, increasing storage requirements, growing mobile data usage due to rise in the number of applications, and increasing Internet usage. Globally, more and more enterprises are switching to cloud data storage thus increasing demand for data center accelerators. Another important market growth driving factor has been the increased emphasis on parallel computing in AI-data centers. Increase in ML and neural networks use is therefore significantly contributing to market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.9% over the analysis period. GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 43.5% CAGR to reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 45.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Data Center Accelerators market. GPUs help improve data center application performance. Currently, quite a few companies are offering innovative GPUs for servers helping them meet the high demand for hyperscale and HPC data center workloads. The Tesla T4 GPU of NVIDIA launched in 2018 is an example. It allows hyperscale data centers scale their AI based products and services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 54.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 55.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.8% and 45.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe lead the global market. The US in particular has the highest data center numbers worldwide. The market witnesses strong growth in big data traffic and volume because of the hyperscale data centers that are fast emerging. The US data center industry is also growing at a robust pace due to the fast growing IT & telecom industries. Growth in the Asia Pacific market would be attributed mainly to the Chinese and Indian markets that are attracting several major service providers to install cloud based data centers in the countries. In these countries, the Digital India, Make in India and Made in China governmental initiatives are leading to increased big data analytics, cloud based services and IoT adoption, thus increasing data centers demand and presenting favorable outlook for data accelerators.

FPGA Segment to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2026

FPGAs are pre-built silicon devices which are electrically programmed importantly, after the manufacture, to transform into any digital system. FPGAs have been adopted by many industries due to the numerous benefits offered. They integrate the best aspects of ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and processor based systems. FPGAs also offer faster time-to-market and cheaper solutions for low and medium volume productions, when compared to ASIC. In the global FPGA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 47.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$720.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026. More

