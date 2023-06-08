Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $450 Billion by 2027 from $200 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to publisher estimates, the Global Data Center and Cloud Service Market, which was valued at approximately USD ~200 Bn in 2021, is forecasted to grow further into a USD ~450 Bn opportunity by 2027, owing to the new government policies like tax exemption, influx of huge investments from various companies and governments, digitization in IT sector, high density demand of end-users and young tech savvy population.



Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, will be investing $800 million to support the development of 5-7 large data centers in India.



MC Digital Realty, a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty providing a full suite of data center solutions in Japan, announced on February, 2023 the official opening of KIX13, the fourth building on the 23, 000sqm Osaka data center campus.

A three-story facility that offers customers institutional quality digital infrastructure solutions of up to 21 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity in one of the most highly sought-after markets for cloud data centers in the world. *Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Region basis Number of Data Centers: North America is dominating the global data center market in 2022 as North America is the leading consumer of data center services. The region has the highest concentration of data-intensive industries, including finance, media, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, North American businesses have been early adopters of cloud computing and other cutting-edge technologies that require large amounts of data storage and processing power

is dominating the global data center market in 2022 as is the leading consumer of data center services. The region has the highest concentration of data-intensive industries, including finance, media, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, North American businesses have been early adopters of cloud computing and other cutting-edge technologies that require large amounts of data storage and processing power By Type of Clients: Due to rise in small businesses (SMEs), high consumption of online media streaming and developing economy, a greater number of Local customers are generating majority of the cloud services demand in domestic as compared to the global clients. Additionally, major cloud service providers are also exploring to set up their own data centres in Global to meet the demands of end users

Competitive Landscape:

Future Outlook:



The Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increasing tech savvy population, major investments in the sector, rapid surge in data demand, intensifying digitalization and rising data traffic. And, in future the Global data centre and cloud service market is going to growth owning to 5G services, new market entrants and collaborations and upcoming data centres in the forecasted period 2022-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview

2.1 Country Demographics of Global, 2022

2.2 Population Analysis of Global, 2022

2.3 Smartphone and Internet Usage in Global, 2022

2.4 Global Digital Industry Outlook, 2022

2.5 Demand Drivers for Data Consumption



3. Regional Analysis of DC Market

3.1 Data centre Market Attractiveness Result Matrix, 2022

3.2 Cross Comparison of Global Data Center Market with Other Countries



4. Ecosystem for Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market

4.1 Supply Side Ecosystem of Global Data Centre and Cloud Services Market

4.2 Demand Side Ecosystem of Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market



5. Government Regulations in Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market

5.1 Key Government Bodies

5.2 BOI's Criteria for Granting Promotion Incentives for Data Centers and Cloud Services Market

5.3 Global Data Centers VAT Exemption

5.4 Regulatory and Investment Setup Process



6. Global Data Center Market Overview

6.1 Business Cycle and Genesis of Global Data Centre Market

6.2 Timeline of Major Players in Global Data Centre Market

6.3 Market Sizing Analysis of Global Data Centre Market, 2017-2022



7. Global Data Center Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of Data Centres, 2022

7.2 By Type of Co-Location Data Centers, 2022

7.3 By Region, 2022

7.4 By End-User Data Center, 2022



8. End User Analysis of Global Data Center Market

8.1 Addressable End User Purchase Behaviour Analysis in Global Data Centre Market

8.2 By Type of End Users, 2022

8.3 Cross Comparison of End Users in Global Data Centre Market

8.4 Snapshot on BFSI Sector in Global, 2022

8.5 Snapshot on IT Sector in Global, 2022

8.6 End User Decision Making Parameters

8.7 Pain Points faced by End Users

8.8 Data Centre Location Selection Criteria



9. Industry Analysis of Global Data Center Market

9.1 SWOT Analysis of Global Data Centre Market

9.2 Growth Drivers and Enablers in Global Data Center Market

9.3 Recent Trends in Global Data Center Market

9.4 Challenges and Bottlenecks in Global Data Center Market



10. Competition Framework of Global Data Center Market

10.1 Competitive Landscape of Global Data Centre Market

10.2 Market Share of Major Data centre Companies on the basis of Number of Data Centres, 2022

10.3 Market Share of Major Data centre Companies on the basis of Whitespace Area (sqm), 2022

10.4 Market Share of Major Data Centre Companies on the basis of Number of Racks, 2022

10.5 Market Share of Major Data Centre Companies on the basis of Available Racks, 2022

10.6 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Data Centre Market (on the basis of Year of Inception, Location, Employees, Gross Floor Area, Whitespace Area, No. of Data Centres, No. of Data Halls, No. of Racks, Tier Level, PUE, Power Line, IT Load, Occupancy Rate, Uptime SLA, Routes Available, Power Operators, USPs, Certifications, Technology and Facilities, Services, Major Clients, No. of Clients, Expansion Plan)

10.7 Price Sheet of Major Players for Colocation Services



11. Snapshot of Data Center Construction Companies in Global

11.1 Data Centre Construction Industry Structure & Project Flow

11.2 Role of Key Stakeholders in Data Centre Construction Industry

11.3 Factors Leading to Outsourcing of Data Centre Construction Industry

11.4 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Data Centre Construction Market (on the basis of Year of Inception, HQ, Employees, No. of Data Centre Projects, Description of Data Centres, Other Major Projects/Clients)



12. Future Outlook of Global Data Center Market

12.1 Future Market Size Analysis of Global Data Centre Market, 2022-2027

12.2 Future Segmentation by Type of Data Centres, 2027

12.3 Future Segmentation by Type of Colocation Services, 2027

12.4 Future Segmentation by Region, 2027

12.5 Future Segmentation by Type of End Users, 2027

12.6 Upcoming Data Centres in Global Data Centre Market

12.7 Timeline of Data Centres in Today, Tomorrow and Future



13. Global Cloud Services Market Overview

13.1 Business Cycle and Genesis of Global Cloud Services Market

13.2 Timeline of Major Players in Global Cloud Services Market

13.3 Cloud Services Present Scenario and Delivery Model

13.4 Market Size Analysis of Global Cloud Services Market, 2017-2022



14. Global Cloud Services Market Segmentation

14.1 By Type of Cloud Services, 2022

14.2 By Type of Clients, 2022

14.3 By Type of End-User, 2022



15. End User Analysis of Global Cloud Services Market

15.1 Addressable End User Purchase Behaviour Analysis in Global Cloud Services Market

15.2 By Type of End Users, 2022

15.3 Cross Comparison of End Users in Global Cloud Services Market



16. Industry Analysis of Global Cloud Services Market

16.1 Porter's Diamond Model Analysis of Global Cloud Services Market

16.2 Growth Drivers and Enablers in Global Cloud Services Market

16.3 Challenges and Bottlenecks in Global Data Center Market



17. Competition Framework of Global Data Center Market



18. Future Outlook of Global Cloud Services Market



19. Covid-19 Impact on Global Data Center and Cloud Services Market



20. Case Study Analysis

20.1 International Case Study - Google Data Centre

20.2 International Case Study- Sify Solution to a Retail Giant

20.3 International Case Study- Alibaba Cloud Expansion in KSA Region



21. Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

21.1 Future Opportunities

21.2 Key Attributes for Success

21.3 How to Operationalize Business Operation for Data Centre in Global

21.4 Regional Analysis of Well-Suited Location for Investments and Operations for Data Centers and Cloud Operators in Global

21.5 Outlook to Stakeholders Viewpoints and Opportunities

21.6 Impact of Cloud and Edge Computing on Industries

21.7 Why should Operators pay attention to Cloud and Edge Computing and how Operators should consider to Engage in this Trend

21.8 Iceberg Model for Cloud Costing



22. Industry Speak



23. Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Akamai

Cisco Systems

Google

IBM

HP

Dell

Microsoft

VMware

AWS

Azure

Google

Tencent

VMware

IBM Cloud

Salesforce

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfu5w1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets