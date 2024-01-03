Global Data Center Automation Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Profiles of ABB, BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell, Fujitsu & Siemens

The global data center automation market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.72% during 2022-2028.

The global data center automation market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.72% during 2022-2028.

A shift towards remote working solutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak and implementation of strict lockdown in numerous countries has escalated the need for cloud services to provide a secure and robust IT environment. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for data center automation as it reduces the reliance on human intervention by automating routine procedures like patching, updating, and reporting.

Apart from this, the massive growth in the volume of data has made manual monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation ineffective. As a result, organizations across the globe are adopting data center automation to enable transparency and interoperability for continuous optimization and high availability. Moreover, the increasing use of the global web, social media, streaming media, and cloud gaming are catalyzing the demand for automation solutions in hyperscale data centers.

These data centers store and move massive amounts of data for online platforms. Furthermore, leading players are integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify inefficiencies and irregularities within the data center space. They are also investing in robotics in the data center, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center automation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, solution, deployment mode, end user and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3
  • Tier 4

Breakup by Solution:

  • Server
  • Database
  • Network

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Breakup by End User:

  • Enterprises
  • Cloud Services Providers
  • Colocation Service Providers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Public Sector and Utilities
  • Energy
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the following key players 

  • ABB Limited
  • BMC Software
  • Cisco Systems
  • Citrix Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • HashRoot
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
  • Intel Corporation
  • Micro Focus International
  • Oracle
  • Riverturn
  • Siemens
  • Veristor Systems

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global data center automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center automation market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global data center automation market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2i422

