Global Data Center Blade Server Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Data Center Blade Server estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Data Center Blade Server market, encompassing its recent performance, current status, and future projections.

It also provides a historical review of sales data spanning from 2014 to 2021, providing essential context for grasping market trends. Furthermore, the report presents a 16-year perspective, dissecting the percentage of value sales by region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The report delves deeply into specific end-use sectors, including Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, Installation & Support Services, Consulting Services, Professional Services, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses, offering a comprehensive panorama of the market.

Within this report, the Tier 1 segment, one of the segments under scrutiny, is anticipated to achieve a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a market value of US$5.8 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Similarly, the Tier 2 segment is predicted to experience a growth rate of 9.7% CAGR over the subsequent eight years.

The United States market is estimated to be worth US$5.9 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain a market size of US$3.5 billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 10.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at rates of 7.5% and 8%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. In the European context, Germany is forecasted to demonstrate an approximately 8.2% CAGR.

With segmentation by tiers, geographical regions, and dedicated analysis of prominent competitors such as Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., this report equips you with the information necessary to make informed and strategic decisions in this dynamic market landscape.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Remote Work Operations and Cloud Computing Service Drive Investments into Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software: Breakdown (in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud and Public Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019

Automated Data centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Blade Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers

