Global Data Center Colocation Market Report 2022: Evolving Customer Needs and Technology Shifts Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Colocation Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the key trends shaping the global data center colocation services industry.

Data centers represent the backbone of the digital economy. Enterprises and governments need to rely on best-in-class data centers and digital infrastructure in today's digital world. Enterprises increasingly outsource their data operations to third-party colocation services providers specializing in data center operations.

The capability of colocation service providers to build scale in terms of physical space, adequate power supply, and cooling systems for servers and network connectivity backed by effective operations to ensure high SLAs boost enterprise confidence in outsourcing services.



Demand for data center colocation services is forecast to be fueled by the growing need for hyperscale capacity from public cloud providers, OTT content, and media segments. COVID-19 is accelerating the digital adoption journey of enterprises further, creating higher demand for storage and compute capabilities. While data center providers invest heavily to build new capacity to address demand, deployment of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning also encourages service providers to invest in new data center designs to boost efficiencies.

Competition in the industry is intensifying to address global demand from carrier-neutral and telecom service providers. While it is critical for service providers to invest in favorable locations, optimize energy costs, and provide best-in-class services, they also need to develop strategic differentiation in highly-competitive markets and align with global trends to enhance customer value.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Industry

2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Colocation Trends

Key Trends Impacting the Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Focus on Building Scale to Address Hyperscale Demand

Designing Data Centers with High-Density Colocation Capabilities

Accelerated Focus on Edge Data Centers

Increasing Role of PE Firms and Wealth Funds in the Data Center Industry

AI Becoming Pivotal to Competitive Colocation Services

Regulatory Frameworks

Increasing Impact of Regulatory Frameworks

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Data Centers Offering Colocation Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27q63a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets