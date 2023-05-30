Global Data Center Construction Market Flourishing with More than $73 Billion Investments in Next 6 years, Eyes on APAC: The Industry Thrives with Hyperscalers such as AWS, Meta, Google, and Microsoft's Strategic Moves - Arizton

30 May, 2023, 14:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3857
The data center construction market has become increasingly appealing due to its potential for higher returns on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2022, the market experienced substantial growth in the colocation sector, which can be attributed to factors such as accelerated digitalization resulting from the pandemic, initiatives taken by countries to advance technological infrastructure, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, big data, 5G, and edge computing, and notable investments made by cloud service providers in different regions.
The European data center market witnessed increased investment in countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Switzerland. Multiple projects are being carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers. In Central and Eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, the reason for increased investments is the increased unavailability and high cost of land for data center development, especially from a scalability perspective. In such cases, operators wanting to expand their presence in the European market would prefer to invest in these secondary markets, with ample land availability, access to power, and government support to set up data center operations.
Global Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 73.43 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 50.34 Billion
|
CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028)
|
6.50 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
58.15 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
9.778.6 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
The facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
· Increasing M&As and JVs across the Industry
· Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments
· Government Support for Data Center Investments
· Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3857
In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. In 2022, Meta (Facebook) led the investment category with 11 data center expansions, under construction, and planned projects. Microsoft followed Meta (Facebook) with investments in around 8 data center projects. In 2022, several hyperscale operators announced expanding, developing, or acquiring additional land for potential future data center developments. Some of these operators will likely expand their existing data center facilities during the forecast period instead of developing new ones. However, hyperscale data center investments will likely slow down after 3 to 4 years.
Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads. However, we believe that the hyperscale investment by Meta (Facebook) in general will come down in the next 1-2 years until the AI data center design is finalized by Meta (Facebook). The recently announced and planned data center facilities are expected to be delayed. Some facilities that were paused include Huntsville, Alabama, and Temple, Texas.
Hyperscale providers in the region are continuously expanding into the region. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK for building and operating data centers. There is an entry of new cloud providers in the market, such as Micro Focus, which will aid in increasing the Western Europe data center construction market area.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-construction-market-2025
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Vendor Insights
Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Power Solutions provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid in market revenue growth for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.
- The colocation providers are undertaking the construction of facilities in a phased manner, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for higher capacity systems in the redundancy configuration of 2N for power infrastructure across multiple facilities.
- The operators that continuously innovate their products in the global data center construction market based on current demand and trends and focus on the sustainable part will attract more customers and have a higher industry share.
Data Center Construction Contractors
- The surge in data center activities worldwide will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors include AECOM, Arup, Corgan, DPR Construction, Fortis Construction, Holder Construction, Jacobs, Turner Construction, Syska Hennessy Group, RED Engineering, and Turner & Townsend.
- The availability of a skilled and qualified workforce continues to be a major challenge for data center operators and construction contractors.
- Designing a data center can cost around 4%–6% of the total investment, depending on the data center's size and capacity and labor cost.
Data Center Investors/ Operators
- The major hyperscale operators investing in the data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.
- The major colocation operators active in the industry include Equinix, Digital Realty, Switch, QTS Realty Trust, Iron Mountain, DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, NTT Global Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, and others.
- The data center construction market also witnessed several new entrants such as AUBix, Corscale Data Centers, Edge Centres, Evolution Data Centres, Global Technical Realty, iMCritical, Yondr, Power House Data Centers, YCO Cloud, Stratus DC Management, Quantum Loophole, others.
- Rapid expansion plans by global operators increase M&A activities. For instance, AdaniConneX is a JV data center firm between India-based Adani Group and edge data center firm EdgeConneX.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Portugal
- Belgium
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other CEE Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Jordan
- Bahrain
- Other Middle East Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
Major Vendors
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Mercury
- Red Engineering
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
- Turner & Townsend
Other Data Center Contractors
- AlfaTech
- Atkins
- Aurecon
- Basler & Hofmann
- BlueScope Construction
- Brasfield & Gorrie
- CallisonRTKL
- Cap Ingelec
- Clark Construction Group
- Climatec
- Clune Construction
- COWI
- DC PRO Engineering
- Dornan
- Edarat Group
- EMCOR Group
- EYP MCF
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- HHM Building Contracting
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- ISG
- JE Dunn Construction
- Kirby Group Engineering
- kW Engineering
- kW Mission Critical Engineering
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- McLaren Construction Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- PM Group
- Quark
- Rosendin
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Salute Mission Critical
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Skanska
- Southland Industries
- Studio One Design
- Sturgeon Electric Company
- Structure Tone
- Sweco
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
- TRINITY Group Construction
Key Data Center Operators
- 21Vianet Group (VNET)
- Amazon Web Services
- Apple
- China Telecom
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CoreSite
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- STACK Infrastructure
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Data Center Operators
- 3data
- Africa Data Centres
- AirTrunk
- Aligned
- American Tower
- AQ Compute
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- AT TOKYO
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bridge Data Centres
- CDC Data Centres
- Chayora
- China Mobile
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Data4
- DataBank
- DC BLOX
- Element Critical
- ePLDT
- eStruxture Data Centers
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flexential
- Green Mountain
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- KDDI
- Keppel Data Centres
- LG Uplus
- maincubes one
- MainOne (Equinix)
- Milicom (Tigo)
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services
- Prime Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Proximity Data Centres
- Raxio Group
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- TierPoint
- Turkcell
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Wingu
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
New Data Center Investors
- AdaniConneX
- AUBix
- Cloudoon
- ClusterPower
- Corscale Data Centers
- Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)
- Data Center First
- DHAmericas
- Edge Centres
- Evolution Data Centres
- Global Technical Realty
- Hickory
- iMCritical
- Infinity
- Kasi Cloud
- MettaDC
- Open Access Data Centres
- PowerHouse Data
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Quantum Loophole
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
- Stratus DC Management
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- ZeroPoint DC
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The data center cooling market investment to reach USD 12.43 billion by 2027. The increasing construction of hyperscale data centers propelled the energy demand by more than 600 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2021. A data center can consume power ranging from 100 kW to over 100 MW, although the total power consumed by data center cooling systems accounts for around 40%.
Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2022 to 2027. The emergence of nickel-zinc batteries and continuous innovations in improving the solutions' modularity will intensify the market competition. ABB, Caterpillar, and Cummins are prominent data center power market vendors.
Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global hyperscale data center market to cross USD 175 billion by 2027. Growing cloud service adoptions, big data & IoT adoption, submarine cable & inland connectivity, and growth in M&AS and joint ventures are some of the growth driving factors.
Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global data center market to cross USD 288 billion by 2027. Facebook, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, GDS Holding, 21Vianet, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, and Equinix are some of the leading investors in the data center market.
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088186/Data_Center_Construction_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article