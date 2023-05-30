Global Data Center Construction Market Flourishing with More than $73 Billion Investments in Next 6 years, Eyes on APAC: The Industry Thrives with Hyperscalers such as AWS, Meta, Google, and Microsoft's Strategic Moves - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.

Data Center Construction Market Report by Arizton

The data center construction market has become increasingly appealing due to its potential for higher returns on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2022, the market experienced substantial growth in the colocation sector, which can be attributed to factors such as accelerated digitalization resulting from the pandemic, initiatives taken by countries to advance technological infrastructure, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, big data, 5G, and edge computing, and notable investments made by cloud service providers in different regions.

The European data center market witnessed increased investment in countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Switzerland. Multiple projects are being carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers. In Central and Eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, the reason for increased investments is the increased unavailability and high cost of land for data center development, especially from a scalability perspective. In such cases, operators wanting to expand their presence in the European market would prefer to invest in these secondary markets, with ample land availability, access to power, and government support to set up data center operations.

Global Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 73.43 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 50.34 Billion CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028) 6.50 % Market Size - Area (2028) 58.15 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 9.778.6 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation The facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Market Dynamics · Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity · Increasing M&As and JVs across the Industry · Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments · Government Support for Data Center Investments · Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services

In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. In 2022, Meta (Facebook) led the investment category with 11 data center expansions, under construction, and planned projects. Microsoft followed Meta (Facebook) with investments in around 8 data center projects. In 2022, several hyperscale operators announced expanding, developing, or acquiring additional land for potential future data center developments. Some of these operators will likely expand their existing data center facilities during the forecast period instead of developing new ones. However, hyperscale data center investments will likely slow down after 3 to 4 years.

Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads. However, we believe that the hyperscale investment by Meta (Facebook) in general will come down in the next 1-2 years until the AI data center design is finalized by Meta (Facebook). The recently announced and planned data center facilities are expected to be delayed. Some facilities that were paused include Huntsville, Alabama, and Temple, Texas.

Hyperscale providers in the region are continuously expanding into the region. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK for building and operating data centers. There is an entry of new cloud providers in the market, such as Micro Focus, which will aid in increasing the Western Europe data center construction market area.

Vendor Insights

Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Power Solutions provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid in market revenue growth for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.

The colocation providers are undertaking the construction of facilities in a phased manner, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for higher capacity systems in the redundancy configuration of 2N for power infrastructure across multiple facilities.

The operators that continuously innovate their products in the global data center construction market based on current demand and trends and focus on the sustainable part will attract more customers and have a higher industry share.

Data Center Construction Contractors

The surge in data center activities worldwide will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors include AECOM, Arup, Corgan, DPR Construction, Fortis Construction, Holder Construction, Jacobs, Turner Construction, Syska Hennessy Group, RED Engineering, and Turner & Townsend.

The availability of a skilled and qualified workforce continues to be a major challenge for data center operators and construction contractors.

Designing a data center can cost around 4%–6% of the total investment, depending on the data center's size and capacity and labor cost.

Data Center Investors/ Operators

The major hyperscale operators investing in the data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.

The major colocation operators active in the industry include Equinix, Digital Realty, Switch, QTS Realty Trust, Iron Mountain, DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, NTT Global Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, and others.

The data center construction market also witnessed several new entrants such as AUBix, Corscale Data Centers, Edge Centres, Evolution Data Centres, Global Technical Realty, iMCritical, Yondr, Power House Data Centers, YCO Cloud, Stratus DC Management, Quantum Loophole, others.

Rapid expansion plans by global operators increase M&A activities. For instance, AdaniConneX is a JV data center firm between India -based Adani Group and edge data center firm EdgeConneX.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The U.K.



France



Germany



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other CEE Countries

Middle East

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Oman



Israel



Kuwait



Qatar



Jordan



Bahrain



Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asia Countries

Major Vendors

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

Other Data Center Contractors

AlfaTech

Atkins

Aurecon

Basler & Hofmann

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Cap Ingelec

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

COWI

DC PRO Engineering

Dornan

Edarat Group

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HHM Building Contracting

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

ISG

JE Dunn Construction

Kirby Group Engineering

kW Engineering

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLaren Construction Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

PM Group

Quark

Rosendin

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Studio One Design

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

Sweco

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Key Data Center Operators

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Operators

3data

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

Milicom (Tigo)

NEXTDC

ODATA

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edge Centres

Evolution Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

iMCritical

Infinity

Kasi Cloud

MettaDC

Open Access Data Centres

PowerHouse Data

Pure Data Centres Group

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC

