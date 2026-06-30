Global Data Center Construction Market Investment to Reach USD 323.72 Billion by 2031, Growing at 14.46% CAGR | Arizton

The report covers key global regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia.

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, investment in global data center construction continues to accelerate as hyperscale operators and cloud providers expand capacity to meet growing digital infrastructure requirements. The market is expected to increase from USD 144 billion in 2025 to USD 323.72 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.46%. Compared with 2024, investments rose by around 56%, highlighting the scale of capacity expansion underway across major global markets.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Data Center Construction Market

Pages- 935

Region- 5

Company- 359

Segment-10

Global Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

Market Size – Investment (2031) USD 323.72 Billion Market Size – Investment (2025) USD 144 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 14.46 % Market Size - Area (2031) 109.61 million Square feet Power Capacity (2031) 28,307 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, Geography

Data Center Construction Market Segmentation: Scale, Power & Resilience

Colocation data centers lead the market during 2026–2031, with $1.06 trillion in investments, 412.32 million sq. ft. of white floor space, and 98,809 MW of power capacity. Hyperscale follows with $473.33 billion in investments and 44,682 MW, while enterprise data centers continue to decline as workloads shift to cloud and colocation facilities.

UPS systems above 750 kVA with N+1, N+N, and 2N redundancy are becoming the standard. Examples include Sify Technologies' Rabale (N+N, 10-minute backup) and KIO Networks' MEX 6 (900 kVA UPS).

Generators remain essential for backup power despite sustainability efforts. Examples include Africa Data Centres' JHB1 (48-hour backup), Equinix BG2 (N+1 diesel generators), and Gulf Data Hub Dubai (16,000 kVA N+1 with 24-hour fuel storage).

(16,000 kVA N+1 with 24-hour fuel storage). Advanced cooling systems are improving efficiency and reliability. Examples include NTT DATA Ho Chi Minh City 1, Urbacon DC5 (N+1 direct evaporative cooling), and Moro Hub Dubai (N+1 chillers, CRAH units, and hot/cold aisle containment).

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AI Raises Infrastructure Requirements for Modern Data Centers

AI workloads are increasing the power and cooling requirements of modern data centers, making AI-ready infrastructure a priority for new developments worldwide. Facilities designed for AI applications require higher rack densities, GPU-ready environments, liquid cooling, and more resilient power systems than traditional data centers. As a result, AI-ready hyperscale capacity is expected to nearly triple over the next five to six years. This is reflected in major investments such as the U.S. $500 billion Stargate initiative, Alibaba Group's $69.05 billion AI infrastructure program in China, and Oracle's planned $40 billion investment in NVIDIA GB200 chips for OpenAI infrastructure. National AI initiatives across Europe and Latin America are also contributing to growing demand for hyperscale and cloud-ready data centers.

Regional Dynamics Shape Global Data Center Investment

The UK and Germany continue to anchor Europe's data center construction market, accounting for 19.59% and 13.74% of regional investments in 2025, respectively, with both markets attracting sustained investment from global and domestic data center operators.

APAC added nearly one-third more investment in a single year, with data center construction investment increasing 31.99% year over year to $34.65 billion in 2025. China accounted for 41.81% of regional investments, while Southeast Asia (19.03%), India (12.39%), and Australia (12.16%) continued to strengthen the region's investment landscape.

Colocation remains the primary investment segment in Africa, accounting for approximately $966 million of the region's $1.24 billion data center construction market in 2025, while enterprise data centers represented around $277.5 million.

The Nordics continue to differentiate themselves through infrastructure advantages rather than market size, with Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland attracting data center developments through natural free cooling and access to renewable energy, including hydropower, wind, and geothermal resources.

Analyze 359 Vendors by Market Presence, Investments & Expansion Strategies

The competitive landscape remains highly fragmented, with more than 359 vendors participating across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and wholesale data center developments. While global operators such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT DATA, and Vantage Data Centers continue to expand their footprint, regional providers are strengthening their presence through localized investments and capacity expansion across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the size of the global data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2030?

What trends are shaping the global data center construction market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2030?

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