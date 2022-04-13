Global Data Center Construction Markets Report 2022-2027: US & China Dominate the Global Data Center Construction Market

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2022-2027.

In 2021, the data center construction market witnessed 10+ new entrants and 50+ M&A and Joint Venture activities, along with a rapid expansion of US-based operators into the EMEA and APAC market.

GLOBAL DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

In data center cooling and rack solutions the chiller systems dominate the global data center market, capturing a share of around 30% in 2021. The free cooling chillers has gained increased market traction across regions in colder climatic conditions.



By 2027, Over 50% of the prefabricated modular deployments will be complete, which will attract more investment in the data center construction market.

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

The US & China dominate the global data center construction market, contributing a combined share of around 50% in 2021. These countries will continue to dominate with skyrocketing construction of data center campuses, and migration of data centers to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Renewable Energy Adoptions

5G Deployments to Grow Edge Data Centers

Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Infrastructure

Increase in Use of Innovative Data Center Technologies

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Carrier

Condair

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Yanmar

ZincFive

3M

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group

Bouygues Construction

Turner Construction

Mercury-based

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

Dar Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

NTT Facilities

Red

Royal Haskoning

Sterling and Wilson

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Key News

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

GDS Holdings

Google

NTT Communications

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet Group

Africa Data Centres

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

AtNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Flexential

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

Keppel Data Centres

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

QTS Realty Trust

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

SUNeVison

Tenglong Holdings Group

Turkcell

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

Adani Group

Cirrus Data Services

Data Center First

ESR Cayman

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

Infinity

IXAfrica

Novva

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Investment Snapshot (2018-2021)

7.2 Site Selection Criteria



8 Market Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



9 Facility Type

9.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



10 Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



11 Colocation Data Centers

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



12 Enterprise Data Centers

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Ups Systems

14.4 Generators

14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

14.6 Pdus

14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cooling Systems

15.4 Racks

15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.4 Chiller Units

16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.7 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique

17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Core & Shell Development

18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.5 Engineering & Building Design

18.6 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.7 Physical Security

18.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions



19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Tier I & Tier II

19.4 Tier III

19.5 Tier IV



20 Geography

20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g21a3c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets