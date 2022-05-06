Global Data Center Cooling Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: Major Vendors are Airedale International Air Conditioning, STULZ, RITTAL, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market forecast by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads has aided the growth of rack power density in data centers. As per a survey by the Uptime Institute, a majority of data center operators are designing their facilities to support over 20 kW per cabinet.

These high-density environments lead to higher utilization of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling techniques. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past years in cooling systems.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement, will continue to aid the growth during the forecast period

Data center operators in Western Europe are mainly using free data center cooling solutions. Free cooling chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also gaining popularity among data centers

The other cooling units in the cooling system segment depend on the design of data center facilities. Humidifiers are used to identify the humidity of the data hall with the supply of cold air. Many data centers are being built with water-based cooling techniques and are likely to use on-site water treatment plants to conserve water. These plants, coupled with energy-efficient infrastructure, will provide additional water-saving opportunities. Thereby, cooling techniques are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market will witness intense competition across the globe as the construction of data centers grows, and data center operators are constantly looking out for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems. Vendors are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to grow their revenue, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.

Some of the major vendors operating in the market include Airedale International Air Conditioning, STULZ, RITTAL, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is the leading region and the major contributors of market growth in the North American region are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

Ai & HPC on Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Technique

Growing District Heating Adoption

Growing Rack Power Density

Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Growing Data Center Investments

Growing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers

Growing Big Data & IoT Adoptions

Growth in Data Centers Targeting PUE <_5__li>

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.1.1 Key

7.2 Data Center Standards Related to Cooling

7.3 Data Center Cooling Systems



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth In 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

8.2 Effects of AI & HPC On Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Technique

8.3 Growing District Heating Adoption

8.4 Growing Rack Power Density

8.5 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Impact of COVID-19 On Data Center Market

9.2 Growing Data Center Investments

9.3 Growing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers

9.4 Growing Big Data & IOT Adoptions

9.5 Growth in Data Centers Targeting PUE <_5_br />

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Water Consumption by Data Centers

10.2 Power Consumption by Cooling Systems



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Cooling Systems

12.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



13 Cooling Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

13.3 Chiller Units

13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

13.6 Other Cooling Units



14 Cooling Technique

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique

14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



15 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Water-Based Cooling Technique

15.3 Direct-To-Chip & Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique



16 Tier Standards

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Tier I & Tier II

16.3 Tier III

16.4 Tier IV



Companies Mentioned

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Arctic Chiller Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

BasX Solutions

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

