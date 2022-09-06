Global Data Center Cooling Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Computer Room Air Handling (CRAH) Shaping the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is expected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2021 to $12.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The data center cooling market is expected to grow to $21.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The data center cooling market consists of sales of data center cooling service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide data center cooling. The method of separating hot and cold air in data centers is known as data center cooling. In a data center, too much hot air can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction.

A facility that can do this consistently, affordably, and with consistent monitoring is on the right track to improved cooling efficiency. Data center cooling efficiency is to reduce the amount of air that needs to be cooled by using directed cooling. Directed data center cooling necessitates that each rack or cabinet in the facility is confined within its system.



The main types of data center cooling are large data centers, enterprise data centers, and mid-sized data centers. A large data center is a large-scale activity that consumes the same amount of power as a small town. The cooling technology used in data center cooling is rack/row-based and room-based that has solution and service components used in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, research and academic, government and defense, retail, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the data center cooling market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the data center cooling market. The regions covered in the data center cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions are driving the growth of the data center cooling market. Data centers consume a lot of energy and hence are responding and are beginning to emerge as potent change agents, contributing significantly to the reduction of environmental impact. They're becoming more aware and strategic about how they run their facilities, from the energy they buy to how they cool the data center and everything in between.

Commitments to novel green and renewable solutions, such as green electricity, water reclamation, zero water cooling systems, recycling, and waste management, are being used to build the most sustainable data centers. They don't have any outdated methods (such as fixed or underutilized servers) and make use of newer, more efficient technologies. According to Science Direct, the data center energy use might account for 2.13% of worldwide electricity supply by 2030.

Moreover, in 2021, Microsoft implemented this technology in its Azure datacenters. A Microsoft Azure, eco-friendly data center is a one-of-a-kind physical structure with its power, cooling, and networking infrastructure that houses thousands of physical servers. Therefore, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions are driving the growth of the data center cooling market.



The use of computer room air handling (CRAH) are shaping the data center cooling market. A computer room air handler (CRAH) is a device that deals with the heat generated by equipment in data centers. A CRAH employs fans, cooling coils, and a water-chiller system to remove heat, unlike a computer room air conditioning (CRAC) machine, which uses mechanical refrigeration to cool the air brought to a data center.

For example, in September 2020, The YORK Mission Critical Horizontal Computer Room Air Handler (YORK MCH CRAH) is a new product from Johnson Controls that is designed to fulfill the particular cooling needs of the world's most demanding data centers.



In April 2021, Johnson Controls Ireland-based Fire HVAC Security Equipment and Controls company has acquired Silent-Aire for $870 million. With this acquisition, Johnson Controls has a significant opportunity by combining their global scale in manufacturing and service with cutting-edge innovation and a broad portfolio of technologies dedicated to serving hyper-scale providers with Silent-Aire to increase their focus on the data center vertical and accelerate growth in this attractive end market. Silent-Aire is a Canada-based company that specializes in mission-critical custom air handlers and modular data center design, engineering, and manufacture.



The countries covered in the data center cooling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

