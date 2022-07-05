Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Munters Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Coolcentric & Others

Jul 05, 2022, 10:30 ET
The "Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center cooling solution market is projected to grow with 10.33% CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for data centers in telecommunication organizations and government agencies is increasing due to accelerated adoption of enhanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics.
Data centers offer the possibilities for scalability, security, state of the art technology and higher efficiency for critical data storage processes. In addition to that, enhanced performance & rising investments on data centers and increasing infrastructure are some of the driving factors for data centers across the globe.
In global data center cooling market, solution component is expected to rise with more than 60% market share during the forecast period. Based on the geography, market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.
In Asia-Pacific region, it is estimated that internet penetration will grow at a significant rate due to infrastructure improvements and rapid urbanization by government as well as private entities. In addition to that, developing countries like China and India are expected to witness high amount of investments for the production of data center cooling solutions.
On the other hand, major market players present in other regions such as North America and Europe are aiming to focus on implementing cost effective and eco-friendly cooling solutions. These initiatives are expected to boost the market growth for data center cooling solutions across the globe.
Considered in this report:
- Geography: Global
- Historic Year: 2016
- Base year: 2021
- Estimated year: 2022
- Forecast year: 2027
Regions & Countries covered in the report:
- North America - United States, Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, Russia
- Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia
- Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, Chile
- Middle-East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
By Component in the report:
- Solution
- Services
By Product Type in the report:
- Air Conditioning
- Chilling Units
- Cooling Towers
- Economizer
- Liquid Cooling
- Control Systems
- Others
By Industry Verticals in the report:
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Research & Academic
- Government & Defense
- Retail
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Cooling Type in the report:
- Room-based Cooling
- Row-based Cooling
- Rack-based Cooling
By Data Center Type in the report:
- Large Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Mid-sized Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Methodology
3. Market Structure
3.1. Market Considerate
3.2. Market Definition
4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
5. Global Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size by Value
5.2. Market Share
5.2.1. By Region
5.2.2. By Country
5.2.3. By Company
5.2.4. By Industry Vertical
5.2.5. By Cooling Type
5.2.6. By Data Center Type
5.3. Global Data Center Cooling Solution Market Outlook
5.3.1. Market Size by Value
5.3.2. Market Share by Product
6. North America Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
7. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
9. Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Key Drivers
11.2. Key Challenges
12. Market Trends and Developments
Companies Mentioned
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- StulzGmbh
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Daikin Industries Limited
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Munters Group AB
- Black Box Corporation
- Airedale International Air Conditioning Limited
- Asetek, Inc.
- Coolcentric
- Degree Controls, Inc.
- Condair Group AG
- Chilldyne Inc.
- LiquidCool Solutions
- CoolIT Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co., Ltd
- Shanghai shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd
- GRC (Green Revolution Cooling)
- Aspen Systems
- Fujitsu Limited
Share this article