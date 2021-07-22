Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems Presents Opportunities
The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2021-2026.
The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers fuel the demand for fire and safety products. Data centers enable the continuity of digital business operations across the globe. They are significant consumers of power and comprise IT infrastructure that consists of servers and storage devices. The global data center fire detection and suppression systems market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period:
- Rise in Fire Breakout Due to Equipment Failure
- Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contribute to Safety System
- Colocation Investments Boost Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement
- Growing Rack Power Density to Increase Demand for Advance Fire Suppression System
The study considers the data center fire detection and suppression market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Highlights
- In APAC, gaseous fire suppression systems dominated around 89% of the overall fire suppression market share.
- In October 2020, Honeywell introduced its Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) - a cloud-based fire safety system, to minimize the inspection, maintenance, and reporting fire breakout in the facilities.
- In June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Frankfurt data center, the air circulation systems failed. The fire extinguishing system removed oxygen from the air preventing the staff from entering the data hall for over an hour. Such incidents promote the need for efficient fire detection and suppression systems.
- Over the past two years, there has been a surge in colocation data center investments in regions such as Morocco, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Israel, Senegal, and more. The rising adoption of colocation facilities is increasing the data center fire detection and suppression market share.
- In terms of fire infrastructure, the market is estimated to witness an increase in the adoption of a gas-based fire extinguisher system with a clean agent fire extinguisher.
Competitive Landscape
The vendors are offering fire and safety solutions connected to the internet so that the systems can be handled remotely. The new entrants in the data center fire detection market capture the major share in the developing data center markets. Some of the leading vendors are involved in the research and development of new fire extinguisher agents and innovating the product to overcome the competition in the industry. The local vendors compete with global vendors in offering fire extinguishing system sub-products and accessories such as pipes, valves, and sprinklers. The fire detection and suppression systems market will face strong competition in developed and matured regions such as North America, China, Japan, and Western European countries.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the data center fire detection and suppression market?
2. What is the growth rate of the data center fire detection and suppression market?
3. What are the future market opportunities for data center fire detection and suppression?
4. What factors are driving the market for data center fire detection and suppression?
5. Which region has the largest share of the data center fire detection market?
6. Who are the key players in the data center fire detection and suppression market?
