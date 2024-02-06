Global Data Center Generator Market Report 2024: Lucrative Opportunities in the Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV Markets - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Generator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center generator market is expected to reach an estimated $6.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global data center generator market looks promising with opportunities in the tier I & II, tier III, and tier IV markets. The major drivers for this market are increased data center construction by colocation service providers and growing need to overcome the dependability of electricity for the operation of data centers, as generators may operate without an existing power source.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies data center generator companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Data Center Generator Market Insights

  • Diesel will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to widespread uptake of these products.
  • Within this market, tier I & II will remain the largest segment due to increasing the safety margin against IT systems.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to progress in the development of cutting-edge technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Data Center Generator Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Data Center Generator Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Data Center Generator Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Diesel
3.3.2: Gas
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Data Center Generator Market by Capacity
3.4.1: 3.4.2: 1 MW-2MW
3.4.3: >2MW
3.5: Global Data Center Generator Market by Tier
3.5.1: Tier I & II
3.5.2: Tier III
3.5.3: Tier IV

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Data Center Generator Market by Region
4.2: North American Data Center Generator Market
4.2.2: North American Data Center Generator Market by Tier: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV
4.3: European Data Center Generator Market
4.3.1: European Data Center Generator Market by Product Type: Diesel, Gas, and Others
4.3.2: European Data Center Generator Market by Tier: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV
4.4: APAC Data Center Generator Market
4.4.1: APAC Data Center Generator Market by Product Type: Diesel, Gas, and Others
4.4.2: APAC Data Center Generator Market by Tier: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV
4.5: ROW Data Center Generator Market
4.5.1: ROW Data Center Generator Market by Product Type: Diesel, Gas, and Others
4.5.2: ROW Data Center Generator Market by Tier: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Generator Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Generator Market by Capacity
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Generator Market by Tier
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Generator Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Data Center Generator Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Data Center Generator Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Data Center Generator Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Caterpillar
7.2: Atlas Copco
7.3: Cummins
7.4: Eurodiesel Services
7.5: Generac Power Systems
7.6: HIMOINSA
7.7: KOHLER
7.8: MITSUBISHI MOTORS
7.9: Piller
7.10: Rolls Royce

