Global Data Center Generator Markets, 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center generator market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during 2022-2027



Implementation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generators: Diesel generators are now becoming less popular as they are noisy and cause adverse environmental effects. Instead using natural gas is being adopted by data center operators. In the long run, however, the hydrogen-powered backup will be adopted by operators.

Rise of Automation and Remote control in Generators: Data center operators are adopting automation and monitoring solutions to reduce the need for manual interference, thus a rise in automation will fuel demand in the data center power market.

DATA CENTER GENERATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Generators with a power capacity of less than 1 MW are mostly adopted in modular data center deployments. They are also being adopted in developing countries by small-scale data center operators since they are cost-effective to be adopted on an on-demand basis. The use of portable generators is also growing in the market.

Most under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category. There are over 380 data center projects that fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, with many operators expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical data center applications

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers as well as hyperscale operators.

The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC

RECENT DEVELOPMENT & IMPORTANT INVESTMENTS

The Central & Eastern region also witnessed significant investments in 2021 from the operators such as Rostelecom, 3data, IXcellerate, Equinix, Digital Realty, and others

The availability of free cooling and renewable energy were some of the factors that attracted the data center investment across the Nordics region. Equinix, Digital Realty, Green Mountain, StoreSpeed AS, and Digiplex were among the major investors in the region

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the data center generator market are ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Rolls-Royce, and Yanmar Holdings (Himoinsa)

The generator vendors are also offering systems equipped with their engines as well as engines manufactured by other providers such as MTU, Perkins, Mitsubishi, Deutz, Volvo, Iveco, and John Deere

Key Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Rolls-Royce

Yanmar Holdings (Himoinsa)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco

Ausonia

Enrogen

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical

HITZINGER Electric Power

Inmesol

INNIo Group

JCB

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ONIS VISA

Perkins

Plug power

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Power Architecture in Data Centers



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

8.2 New Innovations Replacing Diesel Generators

8.3 Stringent Regulations on Generator Procurement & Use

8.4 Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase in Data Center Investments

9.2 Rise in Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3 Increase in Power Outages

9.4 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.2 Low Generator Adoption in Areas with Strong Power Grids

10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 System Capacity

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 0-1.5 Mw

12.3 1.5-3 Mw

12.4 >=3 Mw



13 Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Drups Systems

13.3 Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators



14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview of Tier Standards

14.3 Tier I & II

14.4 Tier III

14.5 Tier IV



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8y4vw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets