Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Companies: 77 - Players covered include ABB; CommScope Inc; Cormant, Inc; Delta Electronics, Inc; Device42, Inc; Eaton Corporation plc; FNT GmbH; Graphical Networks; GreenField Software Private Limited; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; Modius, Inc; Nlyte Software; Panduit; Patchmanager B.V; RACKWISE, Inc; RF Code, Inc; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; SolarWinds Inc; Sunbird Software, Inc; UnityOneCloud; Vertiv Co and Others.

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Application (Asset Management, Capacity Planning, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications); Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & ITeS, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

DCIM, a combination of hardware and software, is designed to address a number of data center management operations from capacity planning and change management to effective allocation and utilization of resources. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) refers to solutions designed to expand conventional functions of data center management to include both physical assets as well as related resources present in the IT and Facilities domain. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a watershed moment for datacenters where consumers are increasingly becoming more aware about the relevance of data latency and storage. With the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continuing to put pressure on seamless connectivity and data accessibility, it is becoming absolutely critical that future datacenters that are built offer compatibility with a sustainable future. Advanced DCIM platforms have been developed for supporting secure remote network access from remote locations, thereby allowing employees to complete their work from virtually any location. Cloud service providers are stepping up their investments in datacenter hardware to support workloads as they increasingly shift to the cloud. As organizations around the world focus on increasing productivity while reducing power consumption, demand for data centers blade servers has been increasing over the years. Factors such as less use of physical space, and the ability to provide more processing power in less space, which further reduce primary expenditure of enterprises, are expected to drive further growth in demand for data center blade servers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The COVID-19 pandemic has led telecom and cloud service providers to experience unprecedented demand, causing concerns regarding the viability of datacenters that are involved in hosting services for these operators. Datacenters were facing capacity and power challenging even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with cooling issues accounting for nearly a third of unplanned outages. Maximizing the performance of datacenters has anyway been complex in normal conditions, which is now becoming even more challenging during the COVID-19 crisis. The heightened customer demand is resulting in a rising pressure on thermal and energy performance. Datacenter operating teams now have the capability of monitoring thermal performance of the premises without being present onsite. Creating an immersive 3D digital replica of their datacenter can help team members in remotely monitoring the sites, enabling them in gaining early alerts and insight into any concerning cooling and thermal metrics. Advanced DCIM platforms have been developed for supporting secure remote network access from remote locations, thereby allowing employees to complete their work from virtually any location.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $191.8 Million by 2026

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR. More



