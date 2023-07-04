Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity?

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR



The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$359.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

No Prizes for Guessing the Importance of a Datacenter for Businesses & Why Support Infrastructure Becomes Critical

With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Datacenters Storm into the Spotlight

Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America , Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023

, & Asia Expect to Witness of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023 Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Exerting Double Pressure on Datacenters: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

It's Cloud Datacenters that Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X Times Increase in Remote Working

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

IP Traffic Explodes Amid the Pandemic That Has Made the Internet the Umbilical Cord to the Outside World for a Society Thrown Asunder by Fear of Contagion & Social Distancing

As the Umbilical Cord to the Outside World, The Internet Rises in Importance Amid the Pandemic

More than 90% of Datacenter Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Datacenters

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Its Time for Cloud Datacenters to Upgrade Their Infrastructure to Meet Increased Demand for Public Cloud Services: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion)

Is It Any Surprise that Blade Server Demand Has Spiked by 3.1% in the Year 2020

Increasing Workloads in the Cloud & Spending on Datacenter Gear Move in Parallel: Global Market for Blade Servers (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027

There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

So What's Driving Growth in Global IP Traffic. These Interesting Statistical Facts Provide the Answer

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023

Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption: Global Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem? % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020

Are Datacenters Prepared for this Onslaught of Data Flood? Here's How Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Can Help

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity?

DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management to a Unified IT Management Tool

Software-Defined Data Centers Emerge as the Future of Datacenter in this Age of Cloud Computing

Software Defined Datacenters Emerge to Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands of Modern Computing, Promising Robust Opportunities for Software Defined Compute, Storage & Networking: Global Market for SSDs (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2020

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

A Deep Dive Into Big Data & Its Impact on Datacenters

Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Datacenters to Update & Upgrade Storage and Computing Hardware & Software to Meet the Big Data Challenge: Global Volume of Big Data in Datacenter Storage (In Exabytes) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Hyperscale Data Centers Emerge In Response to the Big Data Challenge

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Rising Incidence of Data Breaches Drives the Focus on Datacenter Security

With the Emergence of Data as the New Asset Class, Datacenters Become Targets for Hackers: Global Number of DDoS Attacks (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

Here's How 5G Will Affect the Structure of Data Centers

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

With the IoT Ecosystem Exploding, Now is the Time for Datacenters to be IoT Ready

Rise in Connected Devices & IoT Triggered Surge in Datacenter IP Traffic & Ensuing Changes in Infrastructure Needs Open New Growth Avenues for DCIM: Global IoT Generated Datacenter IP Traffic (In Zettabytes) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Automated Data Centers Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic, Opening Up Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence to Transform Datacenters Into Self-Driven Data Centers

Here's How DCIM Can Make a Datacenter Green & This is Brings the Promise of Additional Opportunity in the Post COVID-19 Period When Focus on the Environment Will Be Bigger

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

How DCIM Can Address the Carbon Challenge

