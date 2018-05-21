Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44% - Growing Adoption of Liquid Immersion Solutions in Hyperscale Data Centers

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global data center liquid immersion cooling market's CAGR is expected to be more than 44%
Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing need to reduce carbon footprint. In a data center environment, the operation of components such as IT servers, generators, and building shell emits carbon dioxide. Carbon emissions can be determined by the amount of power consumed by these facilities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in construction of data centers. Data centers have become an integral part of every organization. The massive growth in the amount of being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternative cooling methods. The power consumption by data centers is increasing worldwide. This scenario has made data center operators look for an alternative solution that is efficient in terms of power consumption and performance.
Key vendors
- Allied-Control.com (BitFury Group)
- Fujitsu
- Green Revolution Cooling
- LiquidCool Solutions
- Midas Green Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing need to reduce carbon footprint
- Rise in strategic alliance
- Growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gd4q8n/global_data?w=5
