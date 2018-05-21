Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44% - Growing Adoption of Liquid Immersion Solutions in Hyperscale Data Centers

The global data center liquid immersion cooling market's CAGR is expected to be more than 44%



Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing need to reduce carbon footprint. In a data center environment, the operation of components such as IT servers, generators, and building shell emits carbon dioxide. Carbon emissions can be determined by the amount of power consumed by these facilities.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in construction of data centers. Data centers have become an integral part of every organization. The massive growth in the amount of being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternative cooling methods. The power consumption by data centers is increasing worldwide. This scenario has made data center operators look for an alternative solution that is efficient in terms of power consumption and performance.



Key vendors

Allied-Control.com (BitFury Group)

Fujitsu

Green Revolution Cooling

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing need to reduce carbon footprint

Rise in strategic alliance

Growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



SOURCE Research and Markets

