Global Data Center Market Investment Report 2022: Expanding Demand for Colocation & Cloud Growth for Revenue Diversification

The study expects investments from leading hyperscale cloud providers to continue at a healthy pace over the forecast period from 2022 to 2031 (with 2021 as the base year).

Investments in data centers are increasing, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study provides an overview of the global data center industry, analyzing technological and investment trends shaping the industry's growth.

The key factors driving growth include the rising popularity of hybrid colocation and hyperscale data centers, the emphasis on sustainability, the role of emerging technologies, and the data boom created by the proliferation of internet-enabled devices. The study's analysis is segmented by type (colocation, hyperscale cloud, and enterprise) and region (Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).



The growing need for hyperscale capacity from public cloud providers and over-the-top media content is forecast to fuel the colocation demand. The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of enterprises, creating higher demand for storage and compute capabilities.

While data center providers invest heavily in building new capacity to meet demand, deploying emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning encourages providers to invest in new data center designs for enhanced efficiencies. Industry competition to address global requirements from carrier-neutral and telecommunication service providers has also intensified.



The advent of internet-enabled devices and industrial sensors expands data creation and, subsequently, the requirements for data transfer and storage, resulting in global investments in data centers to process and store information. There is also a wave of investments from special purpose acquisition companies and marquee investors in the industry.

Private equity and sovereign wealth investors are essential to enabling data center providers to build new hyperscale facilities and acquire existing data centers. Private equity firms are keen to invest in large-scale facilities (a capacity of at least 50 megawatts) and builds in relatively new markets.



The study anticipates North America and Asia-Pacific as the most active hubs for data center growth. In 2021, North America was the largest market for data center investments. With robust data center construction and data creation activities, Asia-Pacific is expected to overtake North America by the end of 2026 and register more than 40% of the total market share. India, in particular, has strong potential to contribute to the data center industry growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Technology Trends

Trend Overview

Hybrid Colocation - Cloud On-Ramps Fuel Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Sustainability - The Center of It All

Sustainability - The Center of It All

Energy Storage - The Li-ion Era

Hyperscale Growth - The Juggernaut Pushes On

Robotics - Next Phase of Data Center Automation

Robotics - Next Phase of Data Center Automation

Market Consolidation - M&As and JVs Are at an All-Time High

Edge Computing - Rise of Distributed Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence - Optimizing Data Center Performance

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast Analysis

Investment Forecast by Segment

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colocation

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Data Center Size

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyperscale Cloud

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Type

Investment Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Demand for Colocation

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion for Revenue Acceleration

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge and Modular Data Centers for Latency Needs

Growth Opportunity 4: Capitalize on Cloud Growth for Revenue Diversification

8. Next Steps

