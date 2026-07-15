Global Data Center Market Investment to Reach USD 959.19 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Insight by Arizton

Global Data Center Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global data center market was valued at USD 514.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 959.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.95%. Data center investments increased by approximately 35.22% in 2025 compared with 2024, primarily driven by the deployment of AI workloads across data centers worldwide and billions of dollars in annual investments by hyperscale operators, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Data Center Market

Pages- 960

Region- 9

Countries- 54

Company- 348

Segment-10

Global Data Center Market Snapshot

Market Size – Investment (2031) USD 959.19 Billion Market Size – Investment (2025) USD 514.26 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 10.95 % Market Size - Area (2031) 109.61 Million Square feet Power Capacity (2031) 28,307 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

Regional Focus: Global Data Center Investment Shifts Across High-Growth Markets

The data center market in Latin America is projected to attract $31.00 billion in cumulative investment, excluding IT infrastructure, between 2026 and 2031, led by Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, alongside other emerging investment destinations.

The APAC data center market by investments increased by around 31.99% in 2025 compared to 2024, with rapid AI adoption in China emerging as a key investment driver. Around 515 million people had adopted AI for daily operations as of June 2025, with adoption expected to reach 70% of the population by 2027 and over 90% by 2030.

The UK and Germany accounted for 19.59% and 13.74% of European data center market's investment in 2025, respectively, with their shares expected to increase to 21.59% and 14.72% by 2031 as local and global operators continue investing.

Natural free cooling and access to hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy strengthen the Nordic region's appeal for data center development. Sweden is expected to account for 44.70% of Nordic investment, supported by mature connectivity, strong digital adoption, and multiple global cloud regions.

The Israel–Iran conflict has increased physical and operational risks for digital infrastructure in the Middle East, with reported impacts on hyperscale facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, including AWS and Oracle sites. Missile and drone activity has contributed to power disruptions, fire damage, cooling failures, and cascading cloud-service outages.

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Liquid Cooling Technology Gains Momentum for AI and HPC Workloads

The increasing demand for data processing and storage has led to a significant rise in the heat generated by IT equipment in data centers. Across the global data center market, liquid cooling is being adopted to address these heat challenges, with direct liquid cooling offering a PUE of 1.02–1.03 and accommodating racks exceeding 50 kW, particularly for AI and HPC workloads. The technology also improves water usage effectiveness and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. This shift is particularly relevant in APAC, one of the leading technology hubs adopting advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT. Governments across the region are implementing various initiatives to support the development of AI and digital services, increasing demand for AI-ready data centers. These facilities require advanced cooling technologies, including liquid cooling, to maintain efficient thermal management.

Global Data Center Capacity: Where Infrastructure and Investment Are Concentrating

The U.S. accounts for nearly 130 GW of upcoming data center power capacity, with more than 70% of the national project pipeline concentrated across nine states: Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Ohio.

of upcoming data center power capacity, with more than 70% of the national project pipeline concentrated across nine states: Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Ohio. The global data center market comprises 4,240+ existing facilities, with APAC accounting for 900+ data centers across key markets including Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and South Korea.

existing facilities, with APAC accounting for data centers across key markets including Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and South Korea. Digital Realty, Equinix, QTS Realty Trust, NTT DATA, and CyrusOne collectively account for approximately 25% of global IT capacity, reflecting the significant capacity held by leading global operators.

Explore 6,192 Data Center Facilities Across 5 Key Regions with Locations, Area and IT Load Capacity

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe,

Middle East, Africa

APAC

Southeast Asia.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the global data center market?

How big is the global data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center market by 2031?

What are the key trends in the global data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center market by 2031?

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence