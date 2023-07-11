Global Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2028: 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments as Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology Gain Momentum

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center market is expected to reach a value of $289.66 billion by 2028 from $215.73 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2022 to 2028

The Americas region is among the world's most mature and developed data center markets. In 2022, the U.S. and Canada led the market regarding investment, white floor addition, and power capacity. In the Latin America region, Brazil is considered among the developed markets, with other countries such as Mexico, Chile, and Colombia among the emerging locations in the region.

The colocation providers are undertaking the construction of facilities in a phased manner, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for higher-capacity systems.

Vendors such as Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Huawei Technologies, NetApp, Lenovo, and others are among the top IT infrastructure providers in the global data center market.

KEY TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative IT Infrastructure Adoption



New innovative IT technologies are replacing the traditional IT infrastructure, improving the functionality and sustainability of the facilities. Some trending innovations in the IT infrastructure include adopting NVMe storage devices, ARM-based architecture, 200/400 GbE ports, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, and others.



Shift Toward Operating Sustainable Data Centers



The hyperscale and colocation operators such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, QTS Realty Trust, and others are involved in signing several Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) across the world to power their facilities with renewable energy. In addition, many smaller facilities operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities.



Advanced and Innovative Data Center Technologies



The data centers have witnessed immense changes and transformations in adopting power and cooling infrastructure. Some of such innovations include diesel generators getting replaced with natural gas, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and hydrogen fuel cells, replacing lead-acid batteries with advanced UPS batteries such as Lithium-ion, Nickle-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion, and microgrid adoption in facilities majorly among hyperscalers.



Adoption of AI-based Infrastructure Driving Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling



Liquid cooling is the most popular cooling technology used in High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the data center market to support AI and ML workloads. Google adopted liquid cooling for its latest AI hardware and has retrofitted its existing data center infrastructure to accommodate liquid cooling. Meta (Facebook) has announced its plan to pause its several new and expansion projects across the US, as it wants to create a new AI design for the facilities.



Supply Chain Issues



The supply chain is among the major challenge faced by data center developers in recent times. The supply chain issue was aided by the onset of COVID-19, leading to a shortage of infrastructure such as chips, power equipment, cooling infrastructure, and other infrastructure. Also, political instability and disturbances between Russia and Ukraine led to a price hike in energy and fuel costs.

Premium Insights

Key Highlights/ Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Innovative and Sustainable Data Center Power Technologies

Ai to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption

Government Support to Develop Data Centers

Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions

Facility Type

Data Center Electrical Infrastructure

Data Center Mechanical Infrastructure

Data Center General Construction Services

Vendor Analysis

Data Ceter It Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Contractors

Data Center Investors/Operators

Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of It Infrastructure

Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators

5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Surge in Rack Power Density

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Ecodiesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Fuel Cells (Hydrogen)

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Nuclear Energy Generation

Other Innovations

Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Software-Defined Data Centers & Ai in Power Monitoring

Microgrids

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

Adoption of Ai-Based Infrastructure Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Increasing M&As and Jvs Across the Industry

Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments

Government Support for Data Center Investments

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Site Selection Hindrances to Data Center Development

Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals & Discrimination

Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth

High Maintenance Costs & Inefficiencies

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Other Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

DataDirect Networks (DDN

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

NEC

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

Silk (Kaminario)

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

StorCentric

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Quantum (Pivot3)

Western Digital

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

Key Data Center Operators

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Operators

3data

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Digital Edge

Digital Parks Africa

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers (G42 & Etisalat)

LG Uplus

Lumen Technologies

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

MEEZA

Millicom (Tigo)

Mobily

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

Nxtra by Airtel

ODATA

Orange Business Services

Ooredoo

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edge Centres

Evolution Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

iMCritical

Infinity

Kasi Cloud

MettaDC

Open Access Data Centres

PowerHouse Data Centers

Pure Data Centres Group

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC

