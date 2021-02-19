Global Data Center Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Edge Computing, Investment/M&A, New Capabilities, Geographic Expansion, Partnerships, Artificial Intelligence, Liquid Cooling, Renewables
The total investment in data centers is expected to increase from $ 244.74 billion in 2019 to $ 432.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
Forecasts predict the market to drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth restarting in 2021 onwards. Enterprise data centers will account for an increasingly high proportion of data center investment followed by cloud, which will overtake enterprise data centers in investment by 2025.
The next decade will witness an explosion of data due to increased levels of technology deployment across the globe; this will drive the need for processing and storing data and require the construction of both large and small data centers. The advent of 4G and 5G networks and the deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) devices have caused a steady flow of data generation. Moreover, 5G deployments with increased speeds drive higher data creation that enables deployment of edge and micro data centers.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America will see robust growth as companies in these regions invest in hyperscale and edge data centers. China and the United States will vie for global leadership in the technology space, which will drive the demand for and construction of smart data center technologies in both regions. The trend to move data processing closer to customers will drive adoption of edge data centers whereas artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will increase efficiency and reduce operational costs for operators.
The main investments are driven by large US technology firms followed by regional telecom and technology firms that aim to capture a greater share of the domestic market. Companies will also shift toward adopting renewable energy as they try to reduce carbon emissions from their facilities. This will lead to increased corporate purchase of renewable energy in various developed and developing markets globally.
Data center market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2018 to 2025, using a base year of 2019. The study covers enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers including investments in each segment. It also includes investment by key cloud and colocation providers.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on data center investments?
- How will 5G impact data center architecture and investments during the next decade?
- What are the various trends shaping data center technology and the global market?
- What strategies should companies adopt to take advantage of emerging data center technologies?
- How will investments pan out across enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers?
- How do social and demographic factors influence the global data center market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers
Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Landscape of Collaboration Tools
- Market Definitions
- Scope of the Study
- Segmentation and Definitions
- Key Market Drivers
- Key Market Restraints
- Key Market Trends
- 5G Revolution
- 5G Revolution - Estimated Capital Expenditure to 2025
- 5G Revolution - Rollout Timeline
- Edge Computing - Rise of Distributed Intelligence
- Edge Computing - Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Sites
- Edge Computing - Strategic Imperatives
- Connectivity Boom Continues
- Data Centers Drive Renewables
- Increasing Adoption of AI
- Rise of Modular Data Centers
Market Forecasts
- Data Center Investment Forecast
- Data Center Investment Forecast by Data Center Type
- Colocation and Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers Investment Forecast by Region
- Colocation and Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers by Size
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key Cloud and Colocation Data Center Investors
- Key Industry Voices
Colocation Data Center Segment
- Colocation Data Center Investment Forecast
- Colocation Data Center Investment by Region
- Colocation Data Center Investment by Data Center Size
Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Segment
- Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Investment Forecast
- Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Investment Forecast by Region
Enterprise Data Center Segment
- Enterprise Data Center Investment Forecast
- Enterprise Data Center Investment Forecast by Type
Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Social and Demographic Trends - Generation Y and Millennials
- Social & Demographic Trends - Generation Z
- Social and Demographic Trends - Future of Social Media, Becoming Individualized
- Social & Demographic Trends - Rising Middle Class
- Industry Megatrends - Future of Devices: Immersive Displays and Powerful Computing
- Disruptive Technologies - Blockchain 2.0: How It Will Benefit Businesses
- Disruptive Technologies - Digital Reality
- Top Predictions for the Data Center Market
Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Edge Computing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment/M&A
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Liquid Cooling
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Renewable Energy
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
- List of Exhibits
