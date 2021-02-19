Global Data Center Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Edge Computing, Investment/M&A, New Capabilities, Geographic Expansion, Partnerships, Artificial Intelligence, Liquid Cooling, Renewables

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increased Investment by Cloud and Colocation Providers Drives the Global Data Center Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total investment in data centers is expected to increase from $ 244.74 billion in 2019 to $ 432.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.



Forecasts predict the market to drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth restarting in 2021 onwards. Enterprise data centers will account for an increasingly high proportion of data center investment followed by cloud, which will overtake enterprise data centers in investment by 2025.



The next decade will witness an explosion of data due to increased levels of technology deployment across the globe; this will drive the need for processing and storing data and require the construction of both large and small data centers. The advent of 4G and 5G networks and the deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) devices have caused a steady flow of data generation. Moreover, 5G deployments with increased speeds drive higher data creation that enables deployment of edge and micro data centers.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America will see robust growth as companies in these regions invest in hyperscale and edge data centers. China and the United States will vie for global leadership in the technology space, which will drive the demand for and construction of smart data center technologies in both regions. The trend to move data processing closer to customers will drive adoption of edge data centers whereas artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will increase efficiency and reduce operational costs for operators.



The main investments are driven by large US technology firms followed by regional telecom and technology firms that aim to capture a greater share of the domestic market. Companies will also shift toward adopting renewable energy as they try to reduce carbon emissions from their facilities. This will lead to increased corporate purchase of renewable energy in various developed and developing markets globally.

Data center market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2018 to 2025, using a base year of 2019. The study covers enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers including investments in each segment. It also includes investment by key cloud and colocation providers.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the impact of COVID-19 on data center investments?

How will 5G impact data center architecture and investments during the next decade?

What are the various trends shaping data center technology and the global market?

What strategies should companies adopt to take advantage of emerging data center technologies?

How will investments pan out across enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers?

How do social and demographic factors influence the global data center market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers

Growth Environment - Market Overview

Landscape of Collaboration Tools

Market Definitions

Scope of the Study

Segmentation and Definitions

Key Market Drivers

Key Market Restraints

Key Market Trends

5G Revolution

5G Revolution - Estimated Capital Expenditure to 2025

5G Revolution - Rollout Timeline

Edge Computing - Rise of Distributed Intelligence

Edge Computing - Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Sites

Edge Computing - Strategic Imperatives

Connectivity Boom Continues

Data Centers Drive Renewables

Increasing Adoption of AI

Rise of Modular Data Centers

Market Forecasts

Data Center Investment Forecast

Data Center Investment Forecast by Data Center Type

Colocation and Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers Investment Forecast by Region

Colocation and Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers by Size

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Key Cloud and Colocation Data Center Investors

Key Industry Voices

Colocation Data Center Segment

Colocation Data Center Investment Forecast

Colocation Data Center Investment by Region

Colocation Data Center Investment by Data Center Size

Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Segment

Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Investment Forecast

Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Investment Forecast by Region

Enterprise Data Center Segment

Enterprise Data Center Investment Forecast

Enterprise Data Center Investment Forecast by Type

Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Social and Demographic Trends - Generation Y and Millennials

Social & Demographic Trends - Generation Z

Social and Demographic Trends - Future of Social Media, Becoming Individualized

Social & Demographic Trends - Rising Middle Class

Industry Megatrends - Future of Devices: Immersive Displays and Powerful Computing

Disruptive Technologies - Blockchain 2.0: How It Will Benefit Businesses

Disruptive Technologies - Digital Reality

Top Predictions for the Data Center Market

Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment/M&A

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 5 - Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 6 - Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 7 - Liquid Cooling

Growth Opportunity 8 - Renewable Energy

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

List of Exhibits

