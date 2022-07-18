Global Data Center Physical Security Markets 2022-2027: Rising Edge Data Center Investments, Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security, & Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics - Research and Markets

Jul 18, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%.
The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
An increase in deployment of the cloud-based and edge data center facilities will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.
Data centers are installed with K-rated fences and K-rated gates. For instance, in the U.S., the 'K' rating is a crash test certification issued by the Department of State (DOS) to fences, gates, and barriers that can stop incoming vehicles.
Many data centers use Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data centers (as part of the overall management of the building), including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.
In the European region, Western Europe dominated the market in 2021, with more than 70% share of investments. In Western Europe, major contributors are Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the U.K.
VENDORS ANALYSIS
Major Physical Security service providers worldwide include companies like Assa Abloy, Axis Communication, ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, BioConnect, Honeywell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.
Key Vendors:
- AMAG Technology
- ASSA ABLOY
- Axis Communications
- ABB
- Alcatraz
- Bayometric
- Boon Edam
- Bosch Security Systems
- BioConnect
- Convergint Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- CLD FENCING
- Dahua Technology
- Digitus Biometrics
- Eagle Eye Networks
- Gunnebo
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Honeywell
- Horton Automatics
- Instor
- Johnson Controls
- Kisi
- Legrand
- Pacific Control
- Pelco
- Puffin Solutions
- Secure I.T. Environments
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
- Southwest Microwave
- SUPREMA
- Verkada
- WireCrafters
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers
7.1.1 Perimeter Security Layer
7.1.2 Building Security
7.1.3 Data Hall Security
7.1.4 Cabinet Security
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security
8.3 Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 & Data Center Security Systems
9.2 Increasing Adoption of Multifactor Authentication Solution
9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments
9.4 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Video Surveillance
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Access Control
12.4 Other Physical Security Products
13 Physical Security Layers
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Perimeter Security Layer
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Building Security
13.5 Data Hall Security
13.6 Cabinet Security
14 End-users
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Colocation Data Centers
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Enterprise Data Centers
14.4 Hyperscale Data Centers
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
