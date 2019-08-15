Global Data Center Rack PDU Market Outlook, 2024: Emergence of Edge Computing Facilities is Expected to Boost the Demand for Rack PDUs After 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Rack PDU Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center rack PDU market is likely to reach around $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2018-2024.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers

Growing Construction of Retail & Wholesale Colocation Facilities

Hyperscale Facilities to Increase >10 kW PDU Adoption

Power Outages Mandate 2N Redundant Rack PDU Design

Adoption of Prefabricated Data Centers as On-premise Solution

Market Growth Restraints

Low-cost Solutions Leading to Ambiguity in Procurement

Budget Constraints Impact Intelligent PDU Procurement

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Rack Power Density in Data Centers

Data Centers with Edge Computing to Increase PDU Adoption

Increased Focus on End-to-End Data Center Monitoring

The emergence of edge computing facilities is expected to boost the demand for rack PDUs after 2022. Although the demand for reducing energy consumption in data centers is increasing the adoption of PDU worldwide, the increase in the rack power density is one of the primary factors boosting the data center rack PDU market.



The data center rack PDU market is witnessing multiple transformations. The market is gaining traction due to an increased focus on end-to-end monitoring, the adoption of prefabricated data centers as on-premise solutions, the construction of retail and wholesale colocation facilities, and the growth in the rack power density in data centers.



The replacement of basic PDU solutions with intelligent PDU in facilities is expected to drive the demand for data center rack PDUs globally. Countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong, and Australia are expected to emerge as major contributors to the data center rack PDU market. Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Legrand (Server Technology and Raritan) are the leading vendors in the rack PDU market



Data Center Rack PDU Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by end-user, type, and geography. Colocation service providers dominated the investment landscape for rack PDUs in 2018. The continuous investment in new facilities by service providers is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period. Further, the growing inclination among colocation service providers to run data center operations at a PUE of less than 1.40 is likely to increase adoption for intelligent PDUs.



Basic PDUs are likely to witness a decline in their adoption during the forecast period. The absence of power monitoring capacities in basic PDUs is a major factor for declining adoption. Further, the rise of intelligent PDU solutions will reduce the market share of the basic PDU segment. Intelligent PDU solutions are increasing in adoption due to the increasing awareness for power monitoring in IT racks in data centers.



The metered PDU segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Several data center operators will consider procuring metered PDUs during the forecast period as the awareness toward metering customer racks is growing, especially in developing economies. The shipment of metered PDU solutions is likely to increase during the forecast period. The demand for monitored rack PDUs is growing as they aid in remote monitoring of single- or three-phase voltage, frequency, and load levels in the real-time.



Data Center Rack PDU Market: Geography



The EMEA region accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The implementation of GDPR in Europe and the increased demand for data center services due to the growing adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT technology are driving the data center rack PDU market in EMEA. The growth in hyperscale data center construction will increase the demand for intelligent PDU solutions is expected to drive the rack PDU market in the Nordic region.



Equinix, Digital Realty, Facebook, Google, Coresite, CyrusOne, DataBank, Tier Point, and Switch are major data center investors contributing to the growth of the data center rack PDU market in the US. The growing construction of data center facilities in the US is likely to increase the growth of the rack PDU market.



In the Americas, the data center development in the US and Canada will mostly be of Tier III and Tier IV standards. In Latin America, colocation and telecommunication service providers are the major contributors to the market revenue along with hyperscale cloud data center developers.



Key Vendor Analysis



The increase in procurement of advanced IT infrastructure solutions to support the growth in application workloads has led to an increase in the rack power density. Most vendors in the data center rack PDU market are involved in offering basic PDU, metered PDU, monitored PDU, and switched/managed PDU solutions.



They are competing in terms of pricing, configuration, and features. Further, the availability of local vendors and the procurement of ODM or customized PDU products will also lead to low-cost offerings of PDU solutions, which will lead to the increased competition among prominent vendors in the market.



Prominent Vendors

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

ATEN

Austin Hughes

Black Box Network Services

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Conteg

Crenlo

CyberPower Systems

Delta Group

DigiPower

Enlogic

Leviton

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Siemon

Socomec Group

Tripp Lite



