Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $368 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
Jul 21, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
Non-Intelligent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$433 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured
- Black Box Corporation
- Cisco
- Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Enlogic
- FUJITSU
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Legrand
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Raritan, Inc.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schleifenbauer
- Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation)
- Server Technology, Inc.
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group Corp.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Intelligent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Non-Intelligent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Intelligent by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Intelligent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Intelligent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Intelligent by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy8wwb
