Global Data Center Server Market Report 2022-2027 - Data Center Construction to Drive Procurement of High-Density Servers & Rising Digitalization & Development of Internet Infrastructure

The global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Server Market Report



This report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market

GLOBAL DATA CENTER SERVER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customized server infrastructure with the help of the Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities. For instance, in 2021, Microsoft launched Project Olympus to innovative cloud hardware designs with the help of OCP.

Due to edge data center and growing BFSI sectors, the micro server market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The countries such as Dell Technologies, IBM, and HPE are the prominent players offering micro servers in the market.

The data center blade servers are adapted to fulfill the requirement of the data center operators, that is minimum space with high power density.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America had the highest data center server market share of around 45% worldwide, followed by APAC and Western Europe, in 2021.

In APAC, India is emerging as a key market whereas, China & Hong has the highest market share, contributing around 65%, followed by Japan. Post COVID-19, the industry faced supply chain shortages; many Chinese companies as producing their own chips and servers. For instance, Alibaba announced a new 5nm ARM-based server chip for its data centers.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The vendors are collaborating with operators to provide and innovate liquid cooling solutions. For instance, Iceotope Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have signed an OEM agreement to provide liquid cooling solutions for edge data centers.

The data center operators are also deploying servers with x86 and x64 processors along with ARM-based servers. Datacenter operators are deploying servers in a collaboration with vendors. For instance, in April 2021, Microsoft partnered with Wiwynn in its Washington data center to test the deployment of two-phase immersion-cooled servers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, and cloud is leading to increasing rack power density; this is increasing the demand for advanced servers in data centers, and data center operators' upscaling their existing infrastructure

The investment in server infrastructure is dominated by ODM servers, contributing a share of over 25% in 2021. Some major ODM server vendors include Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn, among others.

Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, with the adoption of blade servers not far behind. Increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers in the market.

APAC is a rapidly growing market, with China & Hong contributing to around 65% of the market in 2021, followed by Japan . Owing to supply chain shortages, many Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, have started to produce their own chips and servers.

Key Infrastructure Providers

ATOS

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

NEC

Other Infrastructure Providers

Black Box Network Services

Fujitsu

Tripp Lite (EATON)

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Iron Systems

Supermicro

VIOLIN

Quanta Cloud Technology

WISTRON (Wiwynn)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Report Overview

7.1.1 Key Market Highlights

7.1.2 Segmental Analysis

7.1.3 Vendor Analysis

7.2 Market Snapshot

7.3 Annualized Failure Rate by Server Component (Afr)

7.4 Virtual Cloud Servers



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Adoption of Big Data & Iot

8.2 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

8.3 Ai Adoption in Data Centers

8.4 Ocp Adoption by Various Vendors



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market

9.2 Data Center Construction to Drive Procurement of High-Density Servers

9.3 Edge Data Centers to Create Demand for Cost-Effective & Compact Servers

9.4 Rising Digitalization & Development of Internet Infrastructure



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Hardware Failure

10.2 Cyber Security in Data Center Facilities

10.3 Supply Chain Disruptions



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Sector

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 BFSI

12.3 Government

12.4 Cloud, It & Telecom

12.5 Other Sectors



13 Server Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Rack Servers

13.3 Blade Servers

13.4 Micro Servers



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

