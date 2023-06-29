Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $121.7 Million by 2030 - Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $121.7 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Support Infrastructure estimated at US$64.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$53.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Data Center Support Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019

Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data Centers for 2019

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2019

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

to Offer Lucrative Opportunities Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2018

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions Segments: 2019

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yozcpe

