Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring ABB, Eaton, Huawei, HP, Hitachi, and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $121.7 Million by 2030

The global Data Center Support Infrastructure market is poised for remarkable growth, starting at an estimated value of US$64.2 Million in 2022 and projected to surge to US$121.7 Million by 2030, boasting an impressive 8.3% CAGR during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive analysis encompasses vital components like power, cooling, security, monitoring & measurement, serving diverse verticals including BFSI, IT & Telecom, government, energy, and other sectors. It underscores the dynamic evolution of data center support infrastructure, reflecting the surging demand for robust data management solutions and continuous technological advancements in these critical systems.

In particular, the Power segment is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected 7.7% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$53.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. The Cooling segment is also set for significant expansion, estimated at an impressive 9% CAGR over the next eight years.

The global Data Center Support Infrastructure market is on a robust growth trajectory, with promising projections from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Data Center Support Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.2 Million in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$7 Million by 2030, demonstrating a substantial CAGR of 10.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with expected growth rates of 5.7% and 7.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a robust growth rate of approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Moreover, the report brings into focus the competitive landscape, highlighting industry giants like ABB Limited, Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies, and more. Stay prepared for industry changes and equip yourself with multiple layers of intelligence to navigate uncertain market climates, make informed decisions, and maintain a competitive edge.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019

Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data Centers for 2019

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2019

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

to Offer Lucrative Opportunities Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2018

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions Segments: 2019

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

