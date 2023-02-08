Global Data Centre Interconnection Market - Analysis By Product Type, Deployment Type, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Data Centre Interconnection (DCI) market was valued at USD 3.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Enterprises and service providers demand faster Data Center interconnection. All of the key building blocks for hyper-scale expansion and data centres are present in DCI. Because of this, many businesses use data centres for latency-sensitive applications like edge computing and IoT environments, which need processing to be done as close as possible to the point of delivery.

The DCI's capacity to support dynamic bandwidth needs within a compact hardware architecture is one of its main advantages. With the expansion of the amount and capacity of data that must be interconnected between colocations, internet exchanges and data centres rapidly increase the amount of fibre and bandwidth on each link. The most popular technologies for DCI connectivity are DWDM and OTN because they make it possible to send large amounts of data over long distances instantaneously and with low latency on a single fibre.

For low-latency applications and industrial automation demands, hyper scalers are emphasizing edge computing as the next key enabler. They work in collaboration with CSPs to install edge stacks at metro locations and on-premises. Enterprise adoption of the cloud and the expansion of OTT platforms are the market's driving forces.

The market for data centre interconnection is expanding altogether, but opportunities exist that the need for data will increase along with efforts to reduce data traffic and public awareness of automated technology.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Data Centre Interconnection Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of the Data Centre Interconnection market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Data Centre Interconnection Market by Product Type (Hardware, Software, services)

The report analyses the Data Centre Interconnection Market By Deployment Type (On-Premise, cloud)

The report analyses the Data Centre Interconnection Market By End-User (Communication Service Providers, Internet Content Providers/Carrier-Neutral Providers, Government, Enterprises, Others End-User)

The Global Data Centre Interconnection Market has been analysed by regions (Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa ) and by countries ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , United Kingdom , The Netherlands , China , Japan , Australia , India ).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, deployment type, by end-user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ciena Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited.

Key Target Audience

ICT Hardware Manufacturers/ Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities

