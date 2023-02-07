Global Data Centre Interconnection Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Enterprise Adoption of the Cloud and the Expansion of OTT Platforms Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Centre Interconnection Market - Analysis By Product Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, cloud), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Centre Interconnection market is forecast to valued at $7.17 billion by 2028 from $3.53 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Enterprises and service providers demand faster Data Center interconnection. All of the key building blocks for hyperscale expansion and data centres are present in DCI. Because of this, many businesses use data centres for latency-sensitive applications like edge computing and IoT environments, which need processing to be done as close as possible to the point of delivery.

The DCI's capacity to support dynamic bandwidth needs within a compact hardware architecture is one of its main advantages. With the expansion of the amount and capacity of data that must be interconnected between colocations, internet exchanges and data centres rapidly increase the amount of fibre and bandwidth on each link.

The most popular technologies for DCI connectivity are DWDM and OTN because they make it possible to send large amounts of data over long distances instantaneously and with low latency on a single fibre.

For low-latency applications and industrial automation demands, hyperscalers are emphasizing on edge computing as the next key enabler. They work in collaboration with CSPs to install edge stacks at metro locations and on-premises. Enterprise adoption of the cloud and the expansion of OTT platforms are the market's driving forces.

The market for data centre interconnection is expanding altogether, but opportunities exist that the need for data will increase along with efforts to reduce data traffic and public awareness of automated technology.

