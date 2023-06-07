Global Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market Report 2023: Increase Usage Across IT and Telecom Drives Growth

07 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
The global data centre liquid cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Laval AB
- Asetek
- Asperitas
- Chilldyne
- CoolIt Systems
- DCX
- DUG Technology
- Fujitsu
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
- Iceotope Technologies Ltd
- Liquid Cool Solutions Inc.
- Midas Green Technologies
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
This report on global data centre liquid cooling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global data centre liquid cooling market by segmenting the market based on component, application, end user, type, size and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the data centre Liquid cooling market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing number of data centers
- Increase usage across IT and telecom
Challenges
- High maintenance cost
- Need for specialized infrastructure
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Solution
- Services
by Application
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Retail
- Others
by End User
- Cloud Providers
- Colocation Providers
- Enterprises
- Hyperscale Data Centers
by Type
- Cold Plate Liquid Cooling
- Immersion Liquid Cooling
- Spray Liquid Cooling
by Size
- Small Mid Size
- Large
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
