Global Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market Report 2023: Increase Usage Across IT and Telecom Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data centre liquid cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.2% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Asetek

Asperitas

Chilldyne

CoolIt Systems

DCX

DUG Technology

Fujitsu

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope Technologies Ltd

Liquid Cool Solutions Inc.

Midas Green Technologies

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Holdings Co.

This report on global data centre liquid cooling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global data centre liquid cooling market by segmenting the market based on component, application, end user, type, size and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the data centre Liquid cooling market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing number of data centers

Increase usage across IT and telecom

Challenges

High maintenance cost

Need for specialized infrastructure

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Solution

Services

by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

by End User

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Hyperscale Data Centers

by Type

Cold Plate Liquid Cooling

Immersion Liquid Cooling

Spray Liquid Cooling

by Size

Small Mid Size

Large

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bigkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets