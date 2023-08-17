Global Data Centre Virtualization Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 16.7% During 2023-2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Virtualization Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center virtualization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and scalable data center infrastructure.

Data center virtualization involves the abstraction of physical servers and resources into virtual instances, leading to improved utilization, flexibility, and cost savings. Enterprises across various industry verticals have widely adopted virtualization technologies, contributing to the market's revenue expansion.

The key drivers behind the adoption of data center virtualization include cost optimization and efficiency enhancement. By consolidating physical servers into virtual instances, organizations can reduce hardware costs, energy consumption, and cooling requirements, leading to significant cost savings. Additionally, virtualization provides scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily scale up or down their infrastructure based on changing demands and dynamically manage workloads.

Data center virtualization also offers simplified management and enhanced disaster recovery capabilities. Centralized management consoles enable IT administrators to monitor and control the entire virtualized infrastructure from a single interface, streamlining operations and improving system efficiency. Moreover, virtualization facilitates efficient disaster recovery by enabling the replication and migration of virtual machines across physical servers, ensuring business continuity in case of hardware failures or disruptions.

While data center virtualization presents numerous benefits, security concerns and vulnerabilities in virtualized environments remain a significant restraint. Virtual machines running on shared physical servers can introduce new attack vectors and potential security risks. Addressing these concerns requires robust security measures, network segmentation, access controls, regular patching, and strong encryption protocols.

The services segment, including professional services and managed services, promises significant opportunities during the forecast period. Organizations seek specialized expertise and assistance in implementing virtualization solutions, leading to a high demand for services. On the other hand, software forms the core of data center virtualization, providing the necessary tools and platforms to create and manage virtualized infrastructures.

Large enterprises dominate the market by organization size, as they often have complex IT environments with extensive data center infrastructures and higher demand for advanced virtualization solutions. However, the SME segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing recognition of virtualization's benefits among smaller organizations.

Geographically, North America holds a significant share of the market, followed by Europe and the emerging Asia Pacific region. North America's strong position is attributed to extensive adoption driven by prominent technology companies, data center consolidation initiatives, and a focus on improving IT infrastructure efficiency.

The data center virtualization market is highly competitive, with key players including VMware, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation.

These companies focus on product innovation, expanding their solution portfolios, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and offer comprehensive solutions.

Overall, the data center virtualization market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and flexible data center infrastructure across various industry verticals.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odxcz0

