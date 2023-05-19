Global Data Converters Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Converters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Data Converters estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Analog-to-Digital Converter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital-to-Analog Converter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Data Converters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
  • Avia Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  • Datel
  • Faraday Technology Corporation
  • Intersil, a Renesas Company
  • IQ-Analog
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation
  • ROHM Co., Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • A Prelude to Data Converter
  • Data Converter: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Analog-to-Digital Converter: Dominant Technology Type
  • Digital-to-Analog Converters Remain in Contention
  • Data Converters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth in Data Converter Market
  • Growing Importance of IoT Across Industries: A Review
  • Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025
  • Sophisticated Data Converters Come to the Fore to Strengthen Medical Imaging Processes
  • Market Stands to Gain from Healthy Trajectory in Test & Measurement Vertical
  • Critical Role of Data Acquisition in Industrial Environments Widens Business Prospects
  • High Potential Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
  • Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Augurs Well
  • Growing Requirements of Wireless Infrastructure Accelerate Market Growth
  • Expanding Role in Military Applications
  • Technology Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

