Global Data Converters Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth

The global market for Data Converters estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Analog-to-Digital Converter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital-to-Analog Converter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Data Converters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

A Prelude to Data Converter

Data Converter: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analog-to-Digital Converter: Dominant Technology Type

Digital-to-Analog Converters Remain in Contention

Data Converters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth in Data Converter Market

Growing Importance of IoT Across Industries: A Review

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Sophisticated Data Converters Come to the Fore to Strengthen Medical Imaging Processes

Market Stands to Gain from Healthy Trajectory in Test & Measurement Vertical

Critical Role of Data Acquisition in Industrial Environments Widens Business Prospects

High Potential Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Augurs Well

Growing Requirements of Wireless Infrastructure Accelerate Market Growth

Expanding Role in Military Applications

Technology Innovations & Advancements

