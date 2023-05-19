Global Data Converters Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth

19 May, 2023, 21:00 ET
The global market for Data Converters estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Analog-to-Digital Converter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital-to-Analog Converter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Data Converters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
