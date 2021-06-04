FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 22752 Companies: 52 - Players covered include Denodo Technologies; Global Ids; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Informatica LLC; K2view; NetApp, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Software AG; Splunk, Inc.; Syncsort; Talend SA; Teradata Corporation; VMware, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Software, Services); Type (Disk-based, In-Memory); Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

Data fabric presents an effective option to exploit data from diverse sources through analysis. Data fabric is witnessing increasing demand from organizations to automate and streamline data analytics process to gain relevant insights and make business-critical decisions. The platform has experienced notable penetration across a broad spectrum of industries such as the banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication, healthcare and retail & e-commerce. The market is slated to receive a noteworthy push from a number of favorable factors like increasing acceptance of big data and analytics for deriving business decisions. The increasing penetration of connected devices and systems has resulted in a notable spike in the amount and variety of data. The deployment of sensors and video cameras across facilities for gaining location-related and other information is leading to significant data volumes that can be used for deriving business decisions. These trends are creating strong demand for data fabric solutions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Fabric estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.1% share of the global Data Fabric market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $424.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $403.6 Million by 2026

The Data Fabric market in the U.S. is estimated at US$424.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$403.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 20.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$499.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is witnessing increasing investments in R&D projects related to virtualization technologies which in turn presents lucrative growth opportunities for data fabric. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being fueled by increasing penetration of the Internet of Things coupled with smart technologies. Increasing IT spending across developing countries for maintaining their competitiveness is expected to further drive the market expansion. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

