Global Data Governance Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026 - Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine Learning and AI

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Governance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Governance Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Data Governance estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.9% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Data governance is a set of tools, which defines roles, standards, policies, metrics, and processes for information within an organization. These tools ensure that data is used responsibly, efficiently, and effectively to further the organization's functions. Data governance market is being driven by many factors.

The deluge of data from various sources and the valuable insights than can be gleaned from such data is pushing businesses to opt for advanced IT systems, which is driving the demand for data governance solutions. In addition, risk management and regulatory compliance are also driving the growth of data governance solutions.

The increasingly stringent data privacy laws as well as the local storage mandates are forcing organizations to manage data more efficiently, which is ensured by data governance solutions. The increasing cross-border and cross-company collaborations are also aiding growth of data governance as it ensures that data is available for all the stakeholders while being monitored with a safe structure.

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications also promotes data governance. In addition, the increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the associated security risks, is also driving the growth of data governance solutions.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Data Governance market. On-premise deployment is the most popular deployment method for data governance solutions as it ensures complete control over various aspects of the data such as security and metadata.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $654.1 Million by 2026

The Data Governance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.27% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$654.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$467.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Data governance market is being led by the developed regions such as North America (including USA and Canada) and Europe.

The consistent expansion of the North American market is credited to robust IT infrastructure, technological advances and increasing application of data governance in various industries, from telecommunication and finance to media. The regional market is driven by technological advancements along with increasing use of cloud platforms, smart devices and IoT for streamlining operations, which is resulting in generation of exponential volumes of metadata.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a hub of digital innovation. In addition, governments within the region are also concentrating on strengthening their data privacy laws as concerns grow over data privacy. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region offers the highest growth potential for data governance solutions.



Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Governance

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis

An Introduction to Data Governance

Data Governance Tools

Implementation of Data Governance

Benefits of Data Governance

Cloud Data Governance

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Deployment

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 163 Featured):

Alation Inc.

Ataccama Corporation

Collibra NV

Data Advantage Group

Datum LLC

Denodo Technologies

erwin, Inc.

Global Data Excellence

Global Ids

IBM Corporation

Infogix, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.

Magnitude Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orchestra Networks Inc.

Reltio

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Syncsort

Talend SA

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Topquadrant

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Governance: The Integrated Approach

Data Governance: The Future

Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry

The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties & Customers

Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy

Management of Data Distribution

Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies

Data Governance on a Modern Cloud

Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine Learning and AI

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Data Governance Market

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs Metadata Management Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets

IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data Governance

Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain

Common Challenges in Data Governance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 163

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5v5sjo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets