Global Data Lake Market Analysis Report Report 2022-2027: Increasing Need to Extract In-depth Insights from Growing Volume of Data to Gain a Competitive Advantage

This report provides an overview of the global data lake market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry and region.
Organizations are embracing the data lake design pattern, as it provides them with the ability to use raw data for data exploration and advanced analytics. A data lake can be an efficient data-driven technique in the process for capturing various data types in a large volume of data that may be old or new. It is designed to quickly accept raw, precise source data and to process that data in real-time for operations, analytics and exploration purposes.
The lack of professional expertise and metadata, however, is leading to data swamps and hindering market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, a shift toward cloud-based data platforms to manage and mitigate data issues; a rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and analytics; and growing demand to improve operational efficiency will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.
In this report, the global data lake market has been segmented based on offering, business function, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry and region. Based on offering, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into data discovery, data integration and management, data lake analytics and data visualization. The services segment is further categorized into managed services and professional services.
Based on deployment mode, the data lake market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises currently dominate the market, but SMEs are expected to be fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
Based on business function, the data lake market has been segmented into marketing, sales, operations, finance and human resources. Operations is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
Based on end-user industry, the data lake market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and information technology (IT), government, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others. BFSI held the largest market share in 2021, but healthcare and life sciences are expected to be the fastest-growing industries for data lake market during the forecast period.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global data lake market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Oracle, SAP SE and Cloudera Inc.
Key factors driving the growth of the current data lake market include:
- Increasing focus on enhancing customer interactions and customer experience.
- Simplified access to organizational data in departmental silos, mainframe and legacy systems.
- Increasing need to extract in-depth insights from growing volume of data to gain a competitive advantage.
