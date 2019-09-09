Global Data Lakes Market is Expected to Reach US$ 37901.32 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 35.2% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, consumers are producing large amounts of data through devices connected via internet. This data is crucial for businesses to deliver insights in an efficient and timely manner. Hence, enterprises need to manage multiple data types, coming from a wide variety of sources. They need a data storage and analytics solution that offers more agility and flexibility than traditional data management systems while not creating a burden cost-wise. Data lakes enable storage of massive amounts of data into a central location, so that it is readily accessible to be categorized, processed, analyzed, and consumed by diverse groups within an organization. They provide a managed, scalable, and secure infrastructure that reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership and hence convenient for users. These features are augmenting the global data lakes market. Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2 and AWS (Amazon S3) are few examples of cost-effective and scalable data lake solutions.

Data lakes are often compared with data warehouses in terms of structure, process, users, and overall agility. The data stored in warehouses is processed in such a way that it is searchable. Two factors where data lakes are preferred over data warehouses is cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Data warehouses are, by design, more structured. Hence, the limitations of structure make data warehouses difficult and costly to manipulate. On the other hand, data lakes have structured and unstructured data stored in its natural form which makes it easier to extract, which is driving the adoption of data lakes market.

The cost-effectiveness and flexibility of data lakes makes them more suitable for certain industries. For instance, healthcare industry gains value from data lakes as it stores all the data in a central repository uniting disparate data from numerous systems and only maps it when requirement arises. Using the data lake approach of collecting data and then adding structure as use cases is highly suitable for healthcare industry which is primed for experimentation.

In terms of revenue, global data lakes market is expected to reach US$ 37901.32 million by 2027 owing to the increasing demand for cost & time efficient data storage and retrieval solutions for businesses across all industries.

by 2027 owing to the increasing demand for cost & time efficient data storage and retrieval solutions for businesses across all industries. Among the deployment types, cloud-based solutions are expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as they provide flexibility, scalability and aid in improving performance & services quality at a lower upfront cost.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector held the largest market share in 2018 owing to need for unified data in the customer information intensive and highly regulated environment.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing social media usage, demand for smartphones, large population and increased investment from global companies in the region.

region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing social media usage, demand for smartphones, large population and increased investment from global companies in the region. Some of the players operating in the data lakes market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Capgemini, Datalake Solutions, Dell Inc., Eworks, Google Inc., Huawei Software Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Infosys Limited, KPI Partners, Microsoft, SAP SE, Search Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, US-Analytics, Zaloni and among others.

Data lakes market By Offering

Solution

Cloud



On-premise

Services

System infrastructure assessment



Security & Governance Strategy



Front-end Integration



Testing & Support



Consulting Services



Others

Data lakes market By Tool

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Business Intelligence

Hadoop & MPP Migration

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Users

IT

Data Scientists

Data Developers

Business Analysts

Others

Data Lakes Market by Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT & telecom

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Facility & Maintenance

Retail & E-Commerce

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Government

Others (Hospitality & Travel, etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

